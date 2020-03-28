Ajinkya Rahane Enjoys Cooking Coriander Rice, Wife Approves Of Rahane's Culinary Skills

The highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season has been delayed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the threat of coronavirus looms large, Indian cricketers continue to stay indoors and enjoy a rare break from the game. Indian Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane seems to be making use of the time by helping his wife in household chores. Quite recently, the cricketer took to social media and posted pictures of himself cooking coriander rice.

Today’s dinner: Coriander Rice 😋

Awaiting feedback from Radhika#HomeCooking pic.twitter.com/lWq7S9YBPd — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 27, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane gets applauded by his wife for cooking skills

In the caption, Ajinkya Rahane hilariously wrote that he will now be awaiting feedback from his wife, Radhika Rahane. He did not have to wait long as Radhika gave a fitting review to his cooking. In a reply on Instagram, Radhika Rahane wrote that she found his home-cooked coriander rice “delicious” and hysterically added that he should be cooking on a regular basis.

Ajinkya Rahane married Radhika in 2014. Radhika is an India media personality. The couple has a daughter named Aarya who was born on November 6, 2019.

Ajinkya Rahane in Delhi Capitals team 2020 and IPL postponed

Before the IPL postponed announcement, Ajinkya Rahane was expected to feature for Delhi Capitals team 2020 in the upcoming season. Having represented Rajasthan Royals in the previous season, the cricketer was traded to Delhi Capitals team 2020 during the IPL 2020 trading window. However, fans of the franchise will have to wait a bit longer to see Rahane in action as further delays are expected to the IPL 2020 season.

Image Credits: Ajinkya Rahane’s Instagram comments