Ajinkya Rahane Net Worth, Salary And Rs. 10 Lakh Donation To PM's Relief Fund

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is currently enjoying a break from the game as the threat of coronavirus continues to halt sporting activities worldwide. Rahane is a prominent member of the Indian Test side and is known for playing well-composed innings in the format. The right-handed batsman made his international debut in 2011 and has represented India in 63 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20I matches. Here, we take a look at some details about how much is the Ajinkya Rahane net worth and the latest Ajinkya Rahane donation news.

Ajinkya Rahane net worth and other details

Ajinkya Rahane net worth

According to powersportz.com, Ajinkya Rahane net worth is estimated to be around $9 million as of February 2020. Some of Ajinkya Rahane net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned Ajinkya Rahane net worth also includes his salary from several Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts. Rahane's salary at present is ₹5 crore per year courtesy a Grade A BCCI contract.

Ajinkya Rahane donation

According to reports, Ajinkya Rahane recently donated ₹10 lakh to Prime Minister Narender Modi’s relief fund for coronavirus-affected people. This Ajinkya Rahane donation to the relief fund will help nationwide citizens to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has spread its tentacles all over the world. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) also recently announced to donate a sum of ₹51 crore to the cause.

Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2020

Before IPL 2020 faced a delay in its commencement, Ajinkya Rahane was expected to feature for Delhi Capitals in their first match of the tournament on March 30 against Kings XI Punjab. While he led Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 edition, he was traded to Delhi Capitals by the franchise during the IPL 2020 trading window. The cricketer was traded in by Delhi Capitals for ₹5.25 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Ajinkya Rahane net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

