Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Wife's Demand For Home Chores During Quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed, which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Many cricketers have been in quarantine since, giving them time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates.

Ajinkya Rahane reveals the task assigned to him by his wife

Another cricketer to join this bandwagon is India's Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane. The right-hander a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. Ajinkya Rahane asked his fans to ask him any question which they wanted under the hashtag ‘AskAjinkya’.

During the Q&A, one of the fans asked Ajinkya Rahane what task of the house has been given to him by his wife, Radhika, during this quarantine time. To this, Ajinkya Rahane replied saying that he tries to keep his house clean. Ajinkya Rahane also revealed that he has been trying his hands at cooking as well.

#AskAjinkya Hi brother! Since you are married what task has be given by your better half? on this quarantine life 😬 @ajinkyarahane88 — 🍁🍀💞Smritha💞🍀🍁 (@Smritha5) April 7, 2020

I try help in keeping the house clean :) trying my hand at cooking too! https://t.co/Ol12kVV7qB — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane, who is the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, hasn't been a part of the limited-overs side for quite some time now. Ajinkya Rahane will hope that he gets some runs under his belt in IPL 2020 with his new franchise in order to get back into the Indian ODI squad. After being associated with Rajasthan Royals since 2011, Ajinkya Rahane was traded to the Delhi Capitals for ₹4 crore. Ajinkya Rahane had previously represented Mumbai Indians and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: AJINKYA RAHANE INSTAGRAM