Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad Team Respond In Delight To Special Tweet From Fan In Thailand

The Dream11 Indian Premier League is arguably the biggest and the most popular franchise-based T20 leagues in the world. Over the last 12 years, the cash-rich league has enthralled cricketing fans all across the world, which is why it has a massive fan base. In fact, the lucrative league is also popular in countries where cricket is not as prominent as other sports. Thailand is one such country where a lot of people of the Indian origin have settled, which is why it doesn't come as a surprise that the Dream11 IPL is a big hit in the country.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad franchise makes fan's day by delightful reply

On Thursday, a Twitter user from Thailand took to the micro-blogging site to express his love and support for the Hyderabad franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020. In response, the Orange Army's Twitter handle came up with a delightful reply which surely would have made the fan's day. Hyderabad's Twitter account responded by saying that the support and love of fans is what keeps them going.

This is what keeps us going! 😍💪🧡 https://t.co/b1xphUe7bu — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Hyderabad registered a thumping 69-run win on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Courtesy of their win over Punjab, Hyderbad have now moved to the third place in the Dream11 IPL points table. David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai.

The Hyderabad skipper opened the innings alongside Jonny Bairstow and the duo ensured that their side got off to a blistering start. Both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow started attacking from the word go as they raced to 58/0 at the end of the powerplay.

The Hyderabad duo wasn't done just yet as they further compounded misery on Punjab bowlers by taking them to the cleaners. Jonny Bairstow in particular was sending everything out of the park. In the eighth over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, Jonny Bairstow smashed two sixes and a four and cleared his intentions. Jonny Bairstow soon reached his fifty while David Warner kept the scoreboard ticking by taking singles and scoring an odd boundary regularly.

Jonny Bairstow continued his assault on Punjab spinners as David Warner slowly reached his fifty as well. The Hyderbad opening pair put up a whopping 160 runs in 15 overs. However, KL Rahul introduced Ravi Bishnoi in the 16th over who successfully applied brakes on the Hyderabad batsmen. Ravi Bishnoi dismissed both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in the 16th over which slowed their innings. Hyderabad ended up posting 201/6 in 20 overs.

In response, Punjab's chase never got going as they kept losing wickets regularly. Nicolas Pooran was the lone warrior for Punjab who scored a magnificent 37-ball 77. Besides Nicholas Pooran, no other batsmen could score more than 11 runs and eventually Punjab were bowled out for 132.

According to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule, David Warner's men will now take on Rajasthan in Match 26 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, October 11 in the afternoon fixture. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who are the most important players of the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL squad will look to replicate their performances against Rajasthan on Sunday. As per the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule, the action of Sunday's fixture will commence at 9:30 PM (IST). Let's take a look at the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule.

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad and Sanjay Yadav.

