Ajinkya Rahane Turns From Zero To Hero? Twitter Lauds Stand-in Captain For Famous MCG Win

Ajinkya Rahane, who registered scores of 42 and 0 at the Adelaide Oval, turns out to be one of the architects of India’s comeback triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) a week-and-a-half later. The cricketer’s performance was much scrutinised after India’s shambolic batting display in the series opener, only to win back fans as he led his side to an equally thumping win. Moreover, India’s win under Rahane came without the presence of several of their key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane MCG hundred and captaincy brilliance wins over fans

Ajinkya Rahane led the Indian charge with a solid 112 en route to taking a commanding 131-run lead over the Australians. Moreover, the elegant batsman scored an unbeaten 27 later during the high-octane run-chase and also hit the winning runs to cap a perfect game for himself. For his batting mavericks and decision-making as an interim captain, Rahane was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’.

Fans and cricket experts, who had earlier slammed the cricketer for his failures at the Adelaide Oval, took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 29 to praise his leadership qualities at the MCG. Several social media users hailed Rahane for successfully guiding India to victory in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and also applauded his classy batting that scripted a comeback for the Indian side. The comeback is also considered as a memorable one, especially after they were shot out for just 36 in the previous game.

Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy marvels from India vs Australia 2nd Test match.

A look back into Ajinkya Rahane MCG hundred

Ajinkya Rahane scored an imperial 112 off 223 balls in India’s first innings at the MCG. His century, the 12th of his Test career, was laced with 12 elegant boundaries. Here is a look at the highlights from Ajinkya Rahane MCG hundred from Day 2 of the recently-concluded Test match.

MCG win an ideal healer for India 36 all out horror

The Indians were shot out for 36 on Day 3 at the Adelaide Oval. They faced just 21 overs in all and registered their lowest-ever total in Test history. The Indians will be looking to capitalise on the confidence they gained with a win under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane in the very next match.

Highlights from India 36 all out, watch video

