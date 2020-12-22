Ajinkya Rahane Way Past His Prime, Struggles Were Visible In IPL: Sanjay Manjrekar

The Indian team has relied on Ajinkya Rahane to provide stability in the middle-order, especially in red-ball cricket. The batsman who had a promising start to his limited-overs career as well, however, is mainly utilized as a Test specialist by the Indian think-tank. While the 32-year-old has an imposing task ahead in Australia, both as a leader as well as a batsman, his recent form has come under the radar of Sanjay Manjrekar.

Sanjay Manjrekar questions Ajinkya Rahane's recent outings

Cricketer-turned-commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his concerns regarding Ajinkya Rahane's batting. The ex-India player wrote in his Hindustan Times column about how the batsman has lost his sheen and is no longer as effective as he was at one point. According to Manjrekar, Rahane has not looked like the same remarkable batsman post-2017.

Rahane has had an underwhelming outing in the Indian Premier League. His struggles can be visible during the competition as per Manjrekar. However, he does not doubt the cricketer's inclusion in India's Test squad, as he feels the player has performed considerably well and also has a solid record in the format. Manjrekar pointed out how India's Test vice-captain missed a full-length ball in the first innings of the Day and Night Test at Adelaide. This is an indication that the cricketer's mindset is not the same as it earlier was as per the 55-year-old.

Sanjay Manjrekar also suggested that Ajinkya Rahane needs to practise his feet movement a lot more. He feels that Rahane needs to work on his defensive batting technique for Test cricket. He had also in the past stated how the batsman has had issues with his stride and forward press against fuller balls. This particular shortcoming also led to Rahane's undoing in the opening Test.

In this gap, Ind batsmen( Esp Rahane ) must practice just one thing. Get million balls thrown at full & short length, make decisive feet movement. Big stride forward to full balls & right back in the crease to short balls. This is the basic ‘Riyaz’ for defensive Test batting. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 21, 2020

The former cricketer has been very vocal regarding his opinions and does not mince his words while criticizing players for their performances. His comments regarding Ravindra Jadeja have not gone down well with the all-rounder in the past. Manjrekar was also critical of Ravindra Jadeja's and Hardik Pandya's batting abilities during India's white-ball matches in Australia. However, the duo proved to be exceptional in the series with the bat.

India vs Australia 2020: Added responsibility for Ajinkya Rahane

With Virat Kohli flying back to India for the birth of his first child, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side for the remainder of the series. After the pink-ball Test debacle, it is imperative for the Indian batting line-up to put up a stronger show. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane will be the team's biggest hope with the bat.

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia schedule

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

Image source: Sanjay Manjrekar Instagram

