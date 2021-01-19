R Ashwin TROLLS IPL Coach Ricky Ponting, Michael Vaughan For Writing Off India's Chances

Following Team India's comeback series win over Australia in the just concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and took a dig at some of the former Australian cricketers and former England skipper Michael Vaughan over their comments on India's performance in the Test series. On Tuesday, India beat Australia by 3 wickets in the India vs Australia 4th Test in Brisbane with Rishabh Pant going onto play a match-winning knock after been handed a lifeline by Australian skipper Tim Paine. Pant's unbeaten knock of 89 runs combined with Shubman Gill's 91 runs and Cheteshwar Pujara's 52 runs handed India a victory in a nail-biting contest.

R Ashwin takes jibe at Michael Vaughan and Australian legends

R Ashwin missed the India vs Australia 4th Test due to an injury in the Sydney Test but after the end of the Brisbane Test, the off spinner in his tweet shared a picture of Team India holding the trophy and what Australian legends as well as Michael Vaughan had to say about India's performance in the Test series. Here's what the Tamil Nadu cricketer tweeted -

LHS ( not = ) RHS !



Yours happily

India tour of OZ 2020/21



Humbled by all the love and support we have received over the last 4 weeks!🙏 pic.twitter.com/nmjC3znglx — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

Following India's humiliating loss in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, former skipper Michael Clarke said that India would be in deep trouble without Virat Kohli in the lineup. Another Australian great Ricky Ponting had said that there are chances of Australia whitewashing India with Kohli not being around.

Former wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and opener Mark Waugh had also written off India's chances of victory with Waugh predicting a 4-0 whitewash, while Haddin saying that India's chance of winning test match was in Adelaide and he felt that it would be the difficult or visiting team to turn things around. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan had also predicted a 4-0 whitewash and said that India are going to get hammered in the Test series.

India vs Australia 4th Test: R Ashwin's wife trolls Tim Paine

Following India's victory in Brisbane, R Ashwin's wife Prithi Ashwin took a jibe at Australian skipper Tim Paine too. Prithi Ashwin took this opportunity to get back at the Australian captain for his comments with her post on the micro-blogging site. She apparently taunted the Australian cricketer for his 'Gabba' jibe. During the Sydney Test, Paine tried to get under the skin of R Ashwin and attempted to sledge the cricketer. The wicketkeeper was seen hurling abuses at the star spinner, and also arrogantly invited him for the final Test at Gabba.

Never a time when our national anthem doesn't give goosebumps. Go India! #GabbaTest — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 14, 2021

Image: Indian Cricket Team / Instagram

