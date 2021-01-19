Rishabh Pant Beats MS Dhoni For BIG All-time Indian Record In Test Cricket At The Gabba

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant played an innings of a lifetime to help India script history and beat Australia by three wickets at the Gabba. Notably, this was Australia's first loss at the venue in 32 years. Courtesy of the win, the hosts were able to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Rishabh Pant becomes fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 1000 Test runs

The southpaw came in to bat at No. 5 with the scoreboard reading 167/3 and India wanting another 161 runs to win. Pant, along with Pujara, had a formidable task to tackle Australian bowling and score runs at the same time to keep Indian on course for a win. While Pujara played his natural game and kept rotating the strike, Pant played the aggressor's role and kept the scoreboard by ticking by scoring occasional boundaries.

Pant's partners kept changing but the left-hander ensured that the visitors didn't lose the plot. The dynamic batsman showed a lot of maturity in his innings as he respected good balls and dispatched the bad ones for boundaries. Pant ensured that he stayed put at the crease until the end and guided India home with three wickets to spare. The Delhi based cricketer scored an unbeaten 89 off 138 balls. Pant's stroke-filled innings was laced with nine fours and one six. Pant was rightly adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock.

A remarkable, match-winning knock from Rishabh Pant sees him named Player of the Match at the Gabba #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BstOqekdOV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

Enroute his magnificent knock, Pant also broke one huge record that was previously held by former Indian captain and his predecessor, MS Dhoni. The 23-year old became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to scored 1000 runs in Test cricket. Pant reached the milestone in his 27th innings whereas MS Dhoni had done the same in 32 innings.

Other Indian stumpers who have over 1000 Test runs to their name are Farokh Engineer (36 innings), Wriddhiman Saha (37 innings), Nayan Mongia (39 innings), Syed Kirmani (45 innings) and Kiran More (50 innings). As far as the fastest wicketkeeper to have scored 1000 runs in Test cricket is concerned, South African captain Quinton de Kock tops the list who achieved the feat in just 21 innings.

Here are the highlights of Rishabh Pant's sensational knock

Rishabh Pant stats

The Rishabh Pant stats in Test cricket are impressive, to say th least. Pant has played 15 Tests where he has scored 976 runs at a decent average of 40.7 with three fifties and two hundreds to his name. As fas as Pant's wicketkeeping stats in Tests are concerned, the 23-year old has grabbed 67 catches and effected two stumpings.

