Justin Langer Says 'Never Underestimate Indians', Compares Pant To Stokes In Shock: WATCH

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. After being left out from the limited-overs team, the southpaw had a major point to prove in the Test series. Several questions were raised on his performances and he also failed to make it to the playing eleven for the opening game. The player powered his way back into the team with lion-hearted outings, and he has garnered immense praise for the same from all corners.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Justin Langer lauds Rishabh Pant for Ben Stokes-esque knock

Whenever India and Australia clash, their contest is deemed as a marquee encounter irrespective of the stage. The same was the case during their four-match Test series where they battled it out for the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia emerged to be the firm favourites after their thumping win over the visitors in the Day and Night Test match. Virat Kohli's absence along with the side's injury woes further dented India's chances of putting up a strong show in the crucial series.

However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side had other plans. The young side faced all the adversities with exemplary determination and played exceptional cricket under immensely challenging conditions to prove their worth. There was a tremendous buzz around the final day of the India vs Australia 4th Test with all the three results possible. The Indian batting order rose to the occasion and chased down an imposing target of 328 against a formidable Australian bowling attack in the fourth innings to register a momentous win.

Rishabh Pant, who often is compared to Adam Gilchrist by many for his game-changing abilities with the bat, proved his mettle with a match-winning knock under pressure. The left-hander's unbeaten 89 guided India to a famous 3-wicket win in Brisbane. Justin Langer, Australia's head coach, drew comparisons between Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes. In a post-match interview, Langer mentioned how Pant's batsmanship reminded him of Ben Stokes's marvellous Headingley century of 2019.

The cricketer-turned-coach also heaped praises on Shubman Gill for scoring important 91 runs for the chasing team. The 50-year-old also added that one should never write off the Indian team and appreciated the touring party for their resolute approach. Here is the complete Just Langer post-match interview -

🗣 "Pant's innings reminded me a bit of Ben Stokes at Headingley actually.



🗣 "You can never take anything for granted. Never ever underestimate the Indians."



- Justin Langer talks to @haydostweets about the series #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lnbnjqWjmg — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant career stats: How has the batsman fared in Test cricket?

The 23-year-old made his Test debut in 2018 against England. Since then, the player has been a mainstay in the Indian Test side. However, he has often been subject to criticism for his ordinary wicketkeeping skills, but he has often made amends with his superior batting prowess. Rishabh Pant is also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both Australia and England. Having played 16 Test matches, the player has amassed 1088 runs and has already played several memorable knocks in his young career.

