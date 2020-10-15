Ajinkya Rahane Woos Netizens With Top Fielding Effort For Saving 5 Runs On Boundary Rope

Delhi batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who warmed the bench during his side's first six games of the Dream11 IPL 2020, finally got an opportunity to play against Mumbai last week. Although Rahane could not shine against Mumbai, the Delhi management persisted with him in Wednesday's fixture against his former team. The right-hander had another forgettable outing with the bat, but ensured that he contributed on the field.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans heap praise on Ajinkya Rahane for stunning effort at boundary

Ajinkya Rahane is one of the best Indian fielders who is known for his brilliant catching abilities. The Delhi batsman is as effective in the outfield as he is in the 30-yard circle. On Wednesday, Ajinkya Rahane's exceptional fielding skills were on display against Rajasthan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Ajinkya Rahane once again proved that he is an indispensable part of the Delhi outfit. During the first ball of the 20th over with Rajasthan needing 21 runs, Rahul Tewatia smashed one over long-off and the ball was almost going the distance. However, it was an alert Ajinkya Rahane at the long-off boundary, who backtracked the ball to perfection and nearly caught it. Ajinkya Rahane soon realised that he was going over the ropes as he chucked the ball back inside the field just in time. It resulted in Rahane saving 5 crucial runs for Delhi, which eventually proved to make a difference in the team's 13-run win.

Ajinkya Rahane's stunning effort ensured that Rahul Tewatia did not get the required momentum in the final over. On top of that, Ajinkya Rahane made sure that Rahul Tewatia was off-strike as he gave away just a single. Ajinkya Rahane's save came at a crucial juncture in the match which ultimately proved to be useful as Delhi won the match by 13 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane's save at the boundary was lauded by netizens. Several reactions poured in as fans heaped praise on the Mumbai based cricketer. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

That was some save from Rahane, the momentum could have shifted to Tewatia if it was a six but Rahane showed his skill in field. pic.twitter.com/hMoc5xJMBF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2020

Rahane can be a serious contender for the opening slot. Don't see Shaw coming back from this slump. With pitches slowing down and 160-170 becoming a winning score, Rahane can be a better option than Shaw. Not to mention a much better fielder. Must score runs first of course. — cricBC (@cricBC) October 14, 2020

Rahane Is an Outstanding Fielder! 💥✌🏻 — ArunachalaM (@ArunbuddyAP) October 14, 2020

Rahane well done — crick_foot_lover (@strawhatvibss) October 14, 2020

Underrated Effort : Rahane won it for DC in the end, otherwise Tewatia could've turned the game for Royals.#DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/rFf48C4DFY — Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) October 14, 2020

Courtesy of their win over Rajasthan, Delhi are now at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table with 12 points to their name. On the other hand, Rajasthan continue to remain at the penultimate position in the Dream11 IPL points table with three wins and five losses. Meanwhile, according to the Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule, Shreyas Iyer's men will now take on Chennai in Match 34 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday in Sharjah. Let's take a look at the Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule.

Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule

