Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Wicket-takers: Yuzvendra Chahal Equals Rashid Khan With 10 Wickets

The Dream11 IPL 2020, which finally got underway in the UAE on September 19 after a lot of hindrances, has successfully reached the end of the first half of its league phase with 28 matches being done and dusted. As expected, the Dream11 IPL 2020 did not disappoint as there has been drama and thrill in abundance. From team battles to personal rivalries, the players have left no stone unturned to enthral the cricketing community with some exceptional cricket.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal at par with Rashid Khan in top wicket-takers list

The race among the bowlers in the Dream11 IPL 2020 to be in the Dream11 IPL top wicket takers list has also become more intense. The Dream11 IPL top wicket takers list is topped by Delhi speedster Kagiso Rabada. The South African is way ahead of everyone else with 17 wickets in just 7 matches at an astounding average of 12.53. Kagiso Rabada is followed by Jasprit Bumrah (11), Trent Boult (11), Rashid Khan (10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (10).

Yuzvendra Chahal is the latest player to enter the top five of the Dream11 IPL top wicket takers list with 10 scalps to his name so far in seven matches at an average of 19.10. Yuzvendra Chahal took 1/12 in Monday's match against Kolkata and impressed one and all with his economical bowling on the Sharjah pitch, which is also known as the 'bowlers' graveyard'. Courtesy of his solitary wicket against Kolkata, Yuzvendra Chahal is now at the fifth position in the Dream11 IPL top wicket takers list alongside Rashid Khan, who has also bagged 10 wickets in the league so far.

However, it is Rashid Khan's average (14.10) that places him above Yuzvendra Chahal at the fourth spot in the Dream11 IPL top wicket takers list. Rashid Khan has a golden chance to add more wickets to his tally and move ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday when his side takes on Chennai in Match 29 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. The Hyderabad vs Chennai live action will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST).

Dream11 IPL 2020 updated points table

After Match 28 of #Dream11IPL, @RCBTweets are now 3rd on the Points Table. pic.twitter.com/7i8hcUGUp6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

