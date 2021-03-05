Ajinkya Rahane's Flop Run At Home Continues, Sent Back By James Anderson On 27: WATCH

The Indian team got off to an abysmal start on Day 2 of the ongoing India vs England 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they lost Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Virat Kohli (0) early in the day. After losing two quick wickets, India needed Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane to stitch a big partnership to get the hosts back into the game.

Ajinkya Rahane wastes yet another start, dismissed by James Anderson for 27

However, just when it looked like the two were settled at the crease, Rahane was dismissed cheaply at the stroke of lunch on Day 2. It meant that the batsmen threw away yet another good start. The right-hander's woeful time with the bat continued at home as he failed to deliver once again when his team needed it the most.

It all happened on the penultimate ball of the 38th over bowled by James Anderson. The veteran pacer bowled a good length ball which seamed a little off the deck. Rahane poked the delivery which he should have left alone and ended up nicking it. Ben Stokes, who was stationed at the second slip, dived to his left and completed a sharp catch to send Ajinkya Rahane packing for 27.

India vs England live: Here's how James Anderson dismissed Ajinkya Rahane

India vs England live score update

After restricting England to 205 in the first innings, India got off to a nightmarish start as they lost opener Shubman Gill for a duck. Pujara (17), Kohli (0) and Rahane (27) soon departed leaving India in a spot of bother. Post lunch on Day 2, India's scoreboard read 80/4 after 38 overs with Rohit Sharma battling on 32 at one end and Rishabh Pant yet to arrive at the crease.

With most of the recognised batsmen back in the pavillion and India still trailing by 125 runs, the hosts will have to pull off something spectacular to move past England's score. On the other hand, the visitors will look to capitalize on the first session and restrict India to a low score and gain as big a lead as possible.

