Ajinkya Rahane's Gesture Towards Ravindra Jadeja Wins Hearts; Watch

Ajinkya Rahane is currently captaining India in the second Aus vs Ind Test in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli who is on paternity leave. Rahane has had a memorable game till now as he has been spot on with his captaincy and also scored a magnificent century in the first innings to propel India to 326. The right-hander scored a brilliant 112 off 223 balls with the help of 12 boundaries.
However, his determined innings came to an end due to an unfortunate runout between him and Ravindra Jadeja. It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 100th over bowled by Nathan Lyon when Jadeja who was batting on 49 played a ball on the off-side and set off for a quick single. Jadeja seemed eager to reach the milestone which is why Rahane responded positively to his call.
In the end, Rahane fell short of his crease by inches as Australian skipper Tim Paine dislodged the bails in a flash. However, after getting dismissed, it was Rahane's reaction that won everyone over. As soon as ‘OUT’ was displayed on the big screen, Rahane tapped Jadeja's back and told him to carry on and score big before walking back to the dressing room.
Rahane's gesture for Jadeja was lauded by the Twitterati who was in awe of the Mumbai-based cricketer's character. Several reactions poured in as fans heaped praise on Rahane for his sportsmanship. Here's a look at a few reactions.
Rahane expressed his true temperament. He is very much like his hero Rahul Dravid.#Rahane #INDvsAUS #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/JmndpOUMIJ— Rahul (@iamrahulbhushan) December 28, 2020
Captain moment 👌👏😘😍— Jebin Mathew (@Im_JEBIN) December 28, 2020
Captain Rahane who supports Jadeja despite being running out.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia #Jadeja #Rahane pic.twitter.com/oPJpxaE354
What an amazing reaction by Rahane after the runout decision.— RAHUL AGRAWAL (@RAHUL2494) December 28, 2020
Didn't let the decision affect jadeja.
True leader.
Unbelievable stuff.#AUSvIND #INDvAUS @cricketaakash @bhogleharsha
Excellent Gesture by @ajinkyarahane88 to keep Jaddu motivated and letting him know that job not yet done..👍#BoxingDay #boxingday2020 #BoxingDayTest #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest #INDvAUS #Australia #ausvsindonsony #Aus #India #IndianCricketTeam #AjinkyaRahane #RavindraJadeja pic.twitter.com/1r94OnH05W— 🇮🇳🇮🇳 शुभम दोहरे 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Shubhamdohare9) December 28, 2020
Rahane's sportsmanship is superb...even Jadeja got him out, encouraged him to continue without any burden. Great gesture!!#INDvAUS— Ankur Kumar (@ankurkumar78) December 28, 2020
Meanwhile, Australia's scoreboard read 133/6 at stumps on Day 3 with the hosts leading by just two runs. Cameron Green and Pat Cummins are at the crease batting on 17 and 15 respectively. While the Australian tail will look to set a competitive total for India, the visitors will want to wrap the Australian innings quickly. The India vs Australia live streaming of Day 4 will commence at 5:00 AM (IST).
