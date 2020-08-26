Ajit Agarkar Wants Virat Kohli To Beat Sachin Tendulkar With THIS Feat In Test Cricket

It is not everyday that one sees a batsman slamming triple hundreds in Test match cricket. The longest format of the game is often considered to be the most challenging one and it also requires serious effort and temperament to amass a total of 300 runs in an innings. It still is considered to be a parameter to measure a batsman's capabilities.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Amongst 50 Top Cricketers To Be Tested By BCCI And NADA

Only two Indian batsmen can boast of achieving the feat of scoring a triple ton, Virender Sehwag (309 in 2004 and 319 in 2008) and Karun Nair (303 in 2016). Overall, in the history of Test match cricket too, there are only 27 cricketers who have reached the coveted landmark. As a result, former Indian seamer, Ajit Agarkar wants Indian skipper Virat Kohli to be the next batsman to smash a triple ton.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith's IPL Salary Till Date ₹5.4 Cr Lesser Than Virat Kohli's RCB Salary Since 2018

Ajit Agarkar's wish for Virat Kohli

Ajit Agarkar, while speaking on Star Sports' chat show 'Cricket Connected' expressed his desire to see Kohli achieve this milestone before his career comes to an end. Considering all the achievements that Kohli has garnered since making his debut in the Indian team in 2008, the seamer feels that the India captain certainly has the energy to go all the way till the 300-run-mark.

Speaking on Kohli's illustrious 12-years in cricket so far, Ajit Agarkar is impressed by the progress that he has seen in him from being a young Delhi lad to the captain of Team India. Moreover, he also adds that the 12 years feel like 20 years considering the batsman's domination in all three formats of the game.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar Says Virat Kohli Must Focus On THIS To Prove His Standing As Captain; Read

Certainly, Kohli's evolution has surely become a case study for all the aspiring cricketers. Kohli already has hit a whopping 27 centuries and 7 double centuries in just 84 Test matches and there is not even an iota of doubt on his abilities to hit the triple ton. Should Kohli achieve it, he would have something on his CV that Sachin Tendulkar, who is considered as the 'God of Cricket', couldn't in 24 years of playing for India. Despite scoring a world-record 51 Test tons, Tendulkar managed 7 double tons out of those, with his top score only being 248 in Test match cricket.

Virat Kohli in the IPL 2020

Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 is slated to take place in the UAE. The tournament will take place as per strict guidelines set by the BCCI for all the franchises. For the first time in the history of the league, stadiums, where the matches will take place, will be devoid of any live audience.

Virat Kohli will be seen leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore side yet again in a quest to clinch his maiden IPL title.

(Image Source: Virat Kohli's Instagram)

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Staying In THIS Spectacular Dubai Hotel With RCB Teammates; See Photos