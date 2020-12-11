AJM Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League Match Preview

Ajman will lock horns with ECB Blues in the second match of the day in the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The AJM vs ECB match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The AJM vs ECB live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Friday, December 11. Here, we take a look at AJM vs ECB live scores, AJM vs ECB match prediction and AJM vs ECB playing 11.

AJM vs ECB live: AJM vs ECB Dream11 prediction and preview

AJM has made a mixed start to the tournament as they have registered one win and one loss in their first two matches in the tournament. AJM lost their first match to Sharjah by 6 wickets after a poor batting performance, however, they did bounce back in their second match versus Abu Dhabi where they batted and bowled well to shut down 70 runs short of their target.

ECB, on other hand, are currently at the top of the points table after two matches. ECB beat Dubai in the opening match by 7 wickets, while in the second match they beat Abu Dhabi by 36 runs. They will be looking to make it three wins out of three and extend their lead on the top. Fans could be treated to a great contest as both teams look to pick up 2 full points.

AJM vs ECB Dream11 team: Probable AJM vs ECB playing 11

AJM: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Nasir Aziz, Rishabh Mukherjee, Asif Khan

ECB: Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan

AJM vs ECB Dream11 prediction: AJM vs ECB top picks

Rameez Shahzad

Abdul Shakoor

Aryan Lakra

Alishan Sharafu

AJM vs ECB match prediction: AJM vs ECB Dream11 team



AJM vs ECB live: AJM vs ECB match prediction

As per our AJM vs ECB Dream11 prediction, ECB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AJM vs ECB Dream11 prediction, top picks and AJM vs ECB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AJM vs ECB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

