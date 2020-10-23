Dream11 IPL: How MS Dhoni's Chennai Can Still Mathematically Qualify For The Playoffs

The Chennai franchise were firm favourites coming into the Dream11 IPL 2020. However, their performances in this year's tournament have been mediocre, to say the least. The Men in Yellow have played ten matches out of which they have won three and lost seven. Chennai's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign seems all but over.

ALSO READ | Kagiso Rabada net worth, Dream11 IPL salary and personal life of Delhi fast bowler

Here' how Chennai can make it to playoffs irrespective of net run rate

The Yellow Army had sparked a ray of hope after defeating Hyderabad, which was their third win of the tournament. MS Dhoni's men were in a similar position in 2010 when they went on to turn the tables and win the coveted title. However, it wasn't the same this time around for them as they lost the next two matches against Delhi and Rajasthan.

With three wins and seven losses in four matches, many fans believe that Chennai won't be making it to the playoffs. But to refresh their memory, Hyderabad had made it to playoffs last year despite having just seven wins and 14 points to their name. The Men In Yellow can do the same this year by winning the remaining four matches and taking their points tally in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table to 14. For that though, Chennai will need some results to go their way, which is beyond their control. Let's take a look at the winners of the remaining league matches required for Chennai to stay alive in the competition.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL: Hyderabad give perfect reply to Rajasthan's 'biryani jibe' on social media

Chennai vs Mumbai - Chennai

Kolkata vs Delhi - Delhi

Punjab vs Hyderabad - Punjab

Bangalore vs Chennai - Chennai

Rajasthan vs Mumbai - Mumbai

Kolkata vs Punjab - Kolkata

Hyderabad vs Delhi - Delhi

Mumbai vs Bangalore - Inconsequential

Punjab vs Rajasthan - Rajasthan

Chennai vs Kolkata - Chennai

Delhi vs Mumbai - Inconsequential

Bangalore vs Hyderabad - Bangalore

Chennai vs Punjab - Chennai

Kolkata vs Rajasthan - Rajasthan

Delhi vs Bangalore- Inconsequential

Hyderabad vs Mumbai - Mumbai

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jason Holder hits bullseye to send Robin Uthappa packing for 19

If this is how the results of the remaining matches pan out, then Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore will take the top three spots in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Chennai will have 14 points from 14 games while Kolkata and Rajasthan will have 12 points each, Punjab will have 10 and Hyderabad will end up with eight points. If the above-stated results take place, then Chennai can make it to the final four of the Dream11 IPL 2020 irrespective of their net run rate.

Meanwhile, according to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, Dhoni's men will take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah. The Chennai vs Mumbai live action will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). MS Dhoni's men will play to make it to the final four while Mumbai will look to regain their spot at the top of the points table.

Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

ALSO READ | Jason Holder disappointed with Dream11 IPL for ignoring Black Lives Matter movement

SOURCE: CHENNAI IPL TEAM TWITTER

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.