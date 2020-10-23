Ben Stokes Fails To Hit Single Six In 100 Balls On Much-hyped Dream11 IPL Comeback

The Rajasthan team's clash against Hyderabad was pivotal for both the sides as it could shatter the losing side's fortunes in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. Rajasthan, whose batting line-up has not lived up to the expectations after their initial flurry at Sharjah, had the responsibility to post an imposing total on Thursday after being put in to bat by David Warner. The team failed to effectively counter-attack Hyderabad's disciplined bowling and the big names let them down yet again.

Ben Stokes fails to make an impact in Dream11 IPL 2020 after much-anticipated comeback

It was imperative for Ben Stokes to fire against Hyderabad on Thursday to keep his team's hopes alive in the competition. The ace all-rounder, who has been assigned the role of an opener in the Dream11 IPL 2020, has not been able to capitalise on the opportunity. The swashbuckling batsman perished to Rashid Khan after a scratchy 30 from 32 deliveries.

The ace all-rounder has featured in five matches so far in the Dream11 IPL 2020 after his return and has only managed to amass 110 runs. Known for his explosive batting, Stokes' scoring rate of 106.79 this season has often come under scrutiny. The southpaw is yet to hit a six in this edition of the cash-rich league after having played over 100 balls.

Maximum number of balls played without hitting a six in an #IPL season. Ben Stokes has joined this list in #IPL2020 (103 balls thus far)

Nugget for the trolls—I don’t make the list because I wasn’t good enough to play 100 balls in one season. 🙈😛 pic.twitter.com/ucVqdb86NU — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 22, 2020

The batsman looked a pale shadow of himself during his knock against Hyderabad. Ben Stokes tried to break the shackles and power his way into form, but his timing seemed to be off. His woes against Rashid Khan were evident. In spite of getting a lifeline after Vijay Shankar failed to hold on to his catch in the 8th over, Stokes could not make the most of his second chance.

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad result

Defending a total of 154, Rajasthan were desperately seeking for early breakthroughs. Jofra Archer continued on his splendid form this season and was quick to dismiss David Warner and Jonny Bairstow early with his penetrative bowling. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar stitched together a match-winning partnership of 140 runs to guide their side to victory. Vijay Shankar scored his maiden fifty in the Dream11 IPL 2020, while Manish Pandey hit a sublime 83* to clinch a 8-wicket win for Hyderabad .

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule

Dream11 IPL points table

Hyderabad climbed to the fifth spot after their comprehensive victory over Rajasthan, with eight points to their name. Rajasthan, with an equal number of points, are placed at the seventh spot. With Punjab, Hyderabad and Rajasthan all tied at eight points, the battle to enter into the coveted top four has further intensified. Delhi remain the table toppers, while Chennai are the wooden spooners.

Source: IPL Twitter

