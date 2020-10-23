Dream11 IPL: Hyderabad Give Perfect Reply To Rajasthan's 'biryani Jibe' On Social Media

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is rapidly approaching the business end of the tournament. With the competition getting intense with each passing day, the social media handles of the franchises are leaving no opportunity to take jibes at each other. On Thursday, Hyderabad registered a commanding eight-wicket win over Rajasthan in Match 40 of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Courtesy of the win, the Men in Orange have moved to fifth place in the points table with eight points.

Rajasthan's responds savagely to Hyderabad's old tweet after commanding win

After the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad result ended up in favour of David Warner's men, the social media handle of the Orange Army took a sharp jibe at the Men in Pink. The context for the same is that Rajasthan had trolled Hyderabad after defeating them in the first fixture of the season between the two teams in Dubai on October 11. They took to Twitter after their win and took a shot at Hyderabad by tagging food delivery app Zomato and calling for one large Hyderabadi biryani to be delivered at their hotel.

On Thursday, after defeating Rajasthan in the reverse fixture, Hyderabad came up with an epic reply as they trolled the Men in Pink. Hyderabad took to Twitter and asked for the Hyderabadi biryani to be cancelled, saying that Rajasthan cannot handle the level of spice (which is normally associated with the dish). They also cheekily wrote that Rajasthani Dal Baati, which is Rajasthan's signature dish, should do just fine.

Cancel the biryani order our friends can't handle the level of spice 🙂



P.S. : Daal baati should just do fine.#RRvSRH #KeepRising #OrangeArmy #Dream11IPL https://t.co/CLvZ1VhJkN — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajasthan set a modest target of 155 for Hyderabad to chase. In response, the 2016 winners got off to an awful start as both openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were dismissed by Jofra Archer inside first three overs. The responsibility of getting their team over the line then lied in the hands of a young Hyderabad middle-order.

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar rose to the occasion as they stitched a massive 140-run partnership to secure a thumping win 11 balls to spare. Manish Pandey scored a brilliant 47-ball 83* while Vijay Shankar played a steady knock of 52* off 51 balls.

The Rajasthan vs Hyderabad result might not have gone Steve Smith's way but they still have an outside chance of qualifying to the playoffs by winning all the remaining games and hoping for some results to go their way. They will now take on Mumbai in Match 45 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, October 25 in Abu Dhabi.

