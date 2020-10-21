Imran Tahir Set To Make Dramatic Comeback In Critical Match Against Mumbai In Sharjah?

Dwayne Bravo's misfortune may become Imran Tahir's dream come true as the spinner is now closer to getting in on the action at the Dream11 IPL 2020. Tahir has been warming the bench this entire season despite posting excellent numbers during last year's competition as well as at the World Cup last year. The 41-year-old is among the oldest players at the Dream11 IPL 2020 but there is very little to explain his exclusion from the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side, especially now, when the team is languishing at the bottom.

When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favors.Its not about me playing or not it’s about my team winning.If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important #yellove @ChennaiIPL — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) October 14, 2020

Bravo's injury may mark a Chennai comeback for Imran Tahir

Neglecting one of their seniormost bowlers and 2019's highest wicket-taker may have been a misstep on the part of MS Dhoni and the Chennai IPL team management. The three-time champions came into the Dream11 IPL 2020 with a singular goal - To win their fourth title and level Mumbai's record. However, the year has not turned out as they might have expected. After a win in their first game against Mumbai, Chennai have only managed to scrape by and get two more wins. For the first time in Dream11 IPL history, it seems highly likely that the side will not be able to make the playoffs with their measly 6 points out of 10 matches.

To be fair, Chennai did lose out on the services of some of their most experienced players in the form of No.3 Suresh Raina and Spinner Harbhajan Singh. Both players pulled out of the tournament citing 'personal reasons' much before the first game. Since then, the team has had to grapple with a COVID-19 outbreak in its ranks, an out of form batting order, and now an injury to one of their prime allrounders - Dwayne Bravo. Bravo has done brilliantly for Chennai this season, having taken six wickets at an economy of 8.57 from his six matches.

Following an injury he sustained at the Chennai vs Delhi game on October 17, Bravo has been ruled out of the rest of Chennai's Dream11 IPL 2020 games. His exclusion may pave the way for Imran Tahir, who has been patiently waiting in the wings for his chance.

Chennai management brush off trade rumours

Some match action may already have been in the offing for Imran Tahir even without Bravo's injury, as Chennai's CEO K Viswanathan had confirmed to ANI a week ago that the veteran bowler would get a chance now that pitch conditions were becoming more suitable for spin. The team also rubbished speculation that Tahir might be traded to another team in exchange for a batsman. Tahir could make his Dream11 IPL 2020 debut in Sharjah in a repeat of this year's inaugural clash on Friday. Here is the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule.

Image Credits: AP

