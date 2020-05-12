Shoaib Akhtar Tweets Official Response To PCB's Defamation Claim Over Match-fixing

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter and announced that he has replied to the defamation notice sent by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his comments over the Umar Akmal ban. Recently, Shoaib Akhtar had called the PCB and their legal team 'incompetent' following the 3-year ban which was imposed on Umar Akmal for not reporting a match-fixing offer.

Following Shoaib Akhtar's comments, the PCB said that their lawyer Tafazzul Rizvi has filed a defamataion case against the former pacer for his 'highly inappropriate and disrespectful' remarks. Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote that he has received a notice from Tafazzul Rizvi and he has asked his lawyer to send reply on his behalf to the sent notice. He even said that he stands by whatever comments he made.

I've received a notice from Tafazzul Rizvi which is based on lies & fabrications. I've engaged Mr @SalmanKNiazi1 as my lawyer to send befitting legal reply on my behalf to said notice. I stand by my words regarding incompetence & unsatisfactory performance of Mr. Rizvi. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 1, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar statement on Umar Akmal ban by PCB

Recently, while taking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar had questioned PCB for not criminalising match-fixing altogether. In the video, Shoaib Akhtar had said that by criminalising match-fixing, the board will be instilling fear in the minds of cricketers for not cheating their country ever.

Shoaib Akhtar's reply to PCB over defamation suit

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar said that the comments he made about PCB and Tafazzul Rizvi were given in public interest in order to point at the shortcomings in the PCB so that the board can improve its functioning. Here's Shoaib Akhtar's tweet -

My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 has replied to defamation notice of Tafazzul Rizvi



Synopsis:

1) Notice by Mr.Rizvi is defective/invalid.



2) My comments about PCB & Mr. Rizvi are expression of opinion given in public interest to point out shortcomings in PCB with hope for improvement. pic.twitter.com/ZuPkfMYGFK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 12, 2020



(IMAGE: SHOAIB AKHTAR/ INSTAGRAM)