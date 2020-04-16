Alex Carey Says It Would Be Strange To Play T20 World Cup 2020 Without Fans

Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has said that it would be ridiculous to play the T20 World Cup 2020 with no fans to watch the event. All the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup as of now is scheduled to be held between October 18 to November 15 this year.

'It would be a strange feeling': Alex Carey

"That would probably be the ideal situation if you can put a date on it, but it's probably hard right now to say if we postpone the World Cup then three months later it would be fine to open the gates. I trust the guys well above my head to make the right decisions," he was quoted as saying by a cricket news website.

He further said: "Out in the middle it's that atmosphere you love and thrive on. Saying that, the landscape of the world has changed rapidly over the last three months and if it has to be that way I'm sure we'll find a way to make it go ahead."

"You want your fans there. They play a very big part in our sport and without the fans we wouldn't have a job. But I love playing cricket and if there's no one there I'll definitely go out and play."

The status of IPL 2020

The BCCI had several plans in mind to conduct IPL 2020. They first conceived the idea of conducting a month-long IPL with the final scheduled in the first week of June. Then they also were planning to play the games behind closed doors but a rapid rise in the number of Çoronavirus cases in the country saw all the plans pushed to the backburner.

The only available window for an IPL in the current year would be between September and November, provided Cricket Australia and the ICC agree to reschedule the T20 World Cup.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

With PTI Inputs