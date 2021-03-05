Alex Hales Mocked By Pakistani Journalist, Opener Clarifies PCB 'Breakfast' Criticism

England batsman Alex Hales who was playing in the PSL for the Islamabad United was all over the news on Thursday for taking a cheeky jibe at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the food provided to him. Alex Hales took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of the food offered to him for breakfast as he captioned it as 'Toast, omelette, and, baked beans'.

ALSO READ | PSL postponed: PCB CEO Wasim Khan warns of investigation due to unexpected postponement of PSL 2021

The photo posted by Alex Hales on his Insta story included two poor quality eggs and a slice of bread. The Alex Hales PSL food image went viral in no time as several reports started doing the rounds stating how Hales had taken a shot at the PCB for the food's quality. Moreover, Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq took to Twitter and posted an image of Alex Hales breakfast Instagram story and mocked the cricketer.

It seems Alex Hales might not have been happy with the quality of food served to him at breakfast time during the PSL #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/qcAsaWpdBZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 4, 2021

ALSO READ | PCB is incompetent: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out Pak board over PSL 2021 postponement due to COVID

Now, the English cricketer has responded to the 'Alex Hales PSL food' controversy and also issued a clarification. Responding to Sadiq's tweet, Hales clarified that he uploaded the story because his order was incorrect which he found funny. Downplaying all the outcry over the 'Alex Hales breakfast' story, the Englishman said that the food and hospitality in Pakistan have been top-notch and hoped that his justification clears the misinterpretation.

It was one meal where the order was incorrect.. I found it funny, nothing more. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up 👍🏼 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 4, 2021

ALSO READ | PSL postponed after 7 players test COVID-19 positive, tournament's future in doubt

PSL 2021 postponed with immediate effect

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) that got underway in the country on February 20, was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on Thursday after three more players had tested positive for COVID-19, thus bringing the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the PSL's bio-bubble to seven, out of which six were players. The first case was reported by the PCB on March 1 when Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for the virus before Match 12 of the season. At the time of postponement, only 14 games were completed in the PSL 2021. With a packed international calendar and T20 World Cup slated to be played in October-November, it will be interesting to how PCB manages to conduct the remainder of the PSL 2021.

ALSO READ | PSL 2021 likely to be continued in May, PCB already on backfoot due to IPL 2021 clash

SOURCE: PSL TWITTER/ ALEX HALES INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.