Ali Khan Recreates Kieron Pollard's Iconic Tape Gesture During World Cup Qualifiers- WATCH

Why are you reading this: The race to qualify for the prestigious tournament is getting more competitive with only four months till the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Ten teams are now competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers in Zimbabwe for a spot. The United States of America (USA), which has successfully qualified for cricket's biggest competition, is one of the teams trying to make history.

3 things you need to know

Ali Khan made his ODI debut (cap 15) on 27 April 2019 vs Papua New Guinea

Ali Khan is a Pakistan-born American cricketer

Khan is the first USA-based cricketer to sign for an IPL team (Kolkata Knight Riders)

What did Ali Khan do during the match of USA vs Netherlands?

Right-arm bowler Ali Khan captured the attention of cricket fans across the world during USA's recent match against Netherlands on Thursday (June 22) at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. He had a rather impressive way to celebrate after dismissing Dutch batter Vikramjit Singh. Khan successfully dismissed the left-handed batsman with one hand while bowling. Even though the catch itself was impressive, Khan's behaviour after the dismissal caused social media to go into a frenzy. He took out a roll of tape from his pocket and applied it over his mouth.

This action brought to mind an incident involving Kieron Pollard that occurred during an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2015 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The umpires had advised Pollard not to insult the batters, so he sent them a playful message by taping his mouth.

Why was Ali Khan suspended against Jersey?

In the case of Ali Khan, the match of USA vs Netherlands marked his return from a two-match suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). His gesture can be seen as a reaction to the suspension after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers match. Khan was penalized during a playoff ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Jersey in April, where he was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This article pertains to "using language, actions, or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

The Netherlands defeated the USA by a margin of five wickets to win the actual game. Nevertheless, Ali Khan's gesture has garnered attention from cricket fans which showcase both his comeback to the sport and his distinctive method of self-expression on the pitch. Fans can anticipate more exciting moments and captivating emotions from players around the world as they compete for a place in cricket history with the World Cup just around the corner.