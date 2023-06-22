West Indies Vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Why you're reading this: West Indies will take on Nepal in the Group A match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. The match is scheduled to take place today i.e., on June 22, 2023. West Indies have so far played one match and prevailed over the USA in that match. Nepal on the other hand has played one and lost one. West Indies are the favorites to top the group, so, will Nepal be able to stop them?

3 things you need to know

West Indies and Nepal are perspiring for the ICC ODI World Cup spot

West Indies and Nepal are currently in Group A of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers tournament

Zimbabwe are leading Group A with 2 out of 2 wins.

When is West Indies vs Nepal ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 going to take place?

The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will take place on Thursday, June 22.

Where is West Indies vs Nepal ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 going to take place?

The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will West Indies vs Nepal ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 start?

The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12 pm.

Where can I watch WI vs NEP ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 on TV in India?

The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the livestreaming of West Indies vs Nepal ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 in India?