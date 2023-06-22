West Indies Vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Quick links:
West Indies vs Nepal live streaming (Image: westindiescricket/twitter)
Why you're reading this: West Indies will take on Nepal in the Group A match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. The match is scheduled to take place today i.e., on June 22, 2023. West Indies have so far played one match and prevailed over the USA in that match. Nepal on the other hand has played one and lost one. West Indies are the favorites to top the group, so, will Nepal be able to stop them?
Also Read | 'Mind Live In Doubt': Kohli Confuses Fans With Mysterious Post Before West Indies Tour
Also Read | Injury Issues For India Ahead Of West Indies Tour? Star Player Set To Check Into The NCA