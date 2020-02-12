Allan Border Calls For Change In Voting System After Controversial David Warner Award Win

Australian star batsman David Warner won the coveted Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards ceremony by just 1 vote. The Allan Border Medal is considered the most prestigious individual prize. The recipient of the award last year was speedster Pat Cummins, who was a distant third in 2019's prize winners list. Steve Smith came mighty close to winning it but in the end, lost by just 1 vote as he came second to the southpaw.

However, Allan Border has had his say on David Warner being awarded the medal that bears his name. The former Australia captain admitted that the voting system might need some modifications. The cricketing community was stunned over David Warner being the recipient of the Allan Border Medal. In fact, David Warner himself said that he was shocked to receive the coveted medal after a horrendous Ashes 2019 series where he could only muster 95 runs in 10 innings.

Allan Border bats for modified voting system

Several cricket fans felt that Steve Smith or Pat Cummins were more deserving to win the award. This has sparked another controversy about whether the current voting system is appropriate or not. Speaking on the issue on Tuesday, Allan Border said that David Warner was a deserving winner but there was a need to modify the voting system. He said he was aware of the argument that was going around and agreed that there was some demerit around it.

Allan Border also said that they had been following the voting system for 21 years and it was probably time to have just a look at how the votes were put together and how it was all combined over three, four months of the game for that final winner. Votes are awarded on a 3-2-1 basis by players, umpires and the media respectively, with Test matches given a ‘weighting factor’ of six - ahead of one-dayers (3) and T20Is (2).

IMAGE COURTESY: TEST CRICKET SPECIAL AND ALLAN BORDER TWITTER