'Already Seeing A Problem': Ex-India Opener Raises Concern Over Jasprit Bumrah-led Squad

The Indian cricket team is playing against Ireland in a three-match T20I series at the Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin. Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is leading a young side against the Irish team. Bumrah is himself making a comeback to the cricket field after 327 days from the IND vs IRE T20I series.

Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back injury and underwent surgery in March 2023

Bumrah was going through his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

Bumrah had to miss Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, IPL 2023, and the WTC 2023 Final due to his injury

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has raised questions about the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian cricket team in the first IND vs IRE T20I match and feels that the lack of batting depth will be a problem for the 'Men in Blue' against Ireland. Chopra, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said:

I am already seeing a problem with this team. They haven’t picked a No.8 batter once again. If you play Shahbaz or field an extra batter and have Washington Sundar in the line-up, you won’t have anyone from the top-order who could bowl. Then you might end up bowling Yashasvi Jaiswal or Tilak Varma. You should use them but not as your fifth bowling option.

Aakash Chopra added:

So, the problem faced in West Indies will be there in Ireland too. Because there is no all-rounder to fulfil the purpose. You have Sundar, but would you expect Shabaz to bowl four overs? That’s a big question.

Aakash Chopra also commented about Jasprit Bumrah's comeback on the cricket field and said:

All good, very happy to be back. Have been working very hard at the NCA. It’s been a long road but yeah, very happy to be back. I’m looking forward to it.

The Indian cricket team will be playing the Asia Cup 2023 after the India vs Ireland T20I series. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play the first match of the multination Asian tournament against Pakistan on September 2, 2023.