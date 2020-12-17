Michael Holding Wins Freedom Of City Of London For Passionate Black Lives Matter Speech

The Black Lives Matter movement took the world by storm, and it also had a deep impact on the sport of cricket. Several players came forward to speak about their experiences and expressed their opinions passionately regarding racial equality. West Indies legend Michael Holding has been very vocal about the movement and has condemned any sort of discrimination because of one's race. The ex-cricketer has now been rewarded for his significant contribution.

Freedom of the City of London award for Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis back in May this year triggered the movement, and several people have strived to spread awareness and raised their voices against racial prejudice. Michael Holding, who has established himself as a prominent name in the commentary box post his retirement from international cricket, has often used the platform to spread awareness regarding racial discrimination and has also shared his personal experiences.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Emotionally Reveals Number Of Days Spent Away From Wife In Instagram Post

Michael Holding gave a passionate speech where he shared how his parents were subject to discrimination because of their race. The former cricketer received immense praise and appreciation for his speech as he spoke of how people have been brainwashed and the education system has to be blamed for that.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine Reveals Why Facing Mitchell Starc With The Pink Ball Is 'an Absolute Nightmare'

The 66-year-old is set to be awarded for raising his voice against racial bias. Sky Sports Cricket announced that Holding will be awarded the Freedom of the City of London for speaking passionately against racism. Ebony Rainford-Brent, who is the first black woman to represent England in cricket, will also be awarded alongside Michael Holding. A virtual ceremony will be held on Tuesday, where the two former players will be presented with the prestigious award.

Michael Holding and @ejrainfordbrent awarded Freedom of the City of London after speaking passionately against racism, with Sky Sports duo to be honoured at virtual ceremony on Tuesday afternoon 👏 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 15, 2020

West Indies Test captain, Jason Holder has also been supporting the movement passionately. The player had expressed his disappointment as Black Lives Matter was not included in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The cricketer is currently plying his trade for the Sydney Sixers side in the Big Bash League (BBL 2020). The Sydney team recently pledged their support to the Black Lives Matter movement and became the first team in BBL 2020 to take a knee ahead of their game.

✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 The Sydney Sixers strongly stand against racial injustice and persecution of any form.#smashemsixers #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/uKumQCYvAt — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 10, 2020

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Says He Loves Proving People Wrong Since His Return From A One-year Ban

Sydney Sixers 2020 squad

Sydney Sixers 2020 squad: Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Gets Nostalgic While Revealing His Favourite Knock To Steve Smith

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.