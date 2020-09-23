Ambati Rayudu Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary, Personal Life, House On 35th Birthday

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
With Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu turning 35 on Wednesday, several cricket fans and pundits took to social media to wish the batsman. With a career spanning almost 20 years, Ambati Rayudu has had an illustrious time in Indian cricket. The batsman is currently playing for the Chennai team in the Dream11 IPL 2020, with the cricketer’s batting effort in the first game helping his side beat Mumbai by five wickets. On the occasion of the 35th Rayudu birthday, here is a look at his net worth, Dream11 IPL salary and information about his personal life.
Several members of the cricket fraternity and the cricketer’s fans took to social media to make their Ambati Rayudu birthday wishes. Many cricket fans, while making their Ambati Rayudu birthday wishes, shared pictures and videos of the cricketer, while claiming that the batsman is one of the most underrated players in Indian cricket. The BCCI, while wishing Ambati Rayudu on his birthday, shared a compilation of his 3rd ODI century, which the batsman scored against West Indies. The Chennai team also took to their social media accounts to post a picture of the batsman cutting a cake as he celebrated his birthday in the United Arab Emirates this year.
According to Kreedon, the Ambati Rayudu net worth stands at ₹24 crore. The batsman mainly earns from playing cricket. Unlike other cricketers Ambati Rayudu hardly endorses any brands, However, ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020, the batsman was seen endorsing ‘SS’ cricket bats.
Ambati Rayudu started his career in the IPL with the Mumbai team, where he spent eight years with the franchise. During his time with Mumbai, Ambati Rayudu’s salary increased from ₹12,00,000 in his first year to ₹4,00,00,000 in his final year with the franchise. After coming to the Chennai team, the Rayudu Dream11 IPL salary has been ₹2,20,00,000 over the past three years. In total, Ambati Rayudu has generated earnings of more than ₹23,60,00,000 by playing in the Indian Premier League according to Money Ball, which also adds to the Rayudu net worth over the years.
Ambati Rayudu is married to Chennupalli Vidya, with the duo tying the knot in 2009. Ambati Rayudu’s wife also regularly makes an appearance on social media via the cricketer’s account. The couple, earlier this year, welcomed their first child together, with the birth of their daughter in July 2019. According to media reports, Ambati Rayudu stays in Vellaluru, Andhra Pradesh with his family.
Disclaimer: The above Ambati Rayudu net worth, Rayudu Dream11 IPL salary and Rayudu house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.
