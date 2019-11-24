Virat Kohli Lauds The Indian Pacers; Highlights The Team's Hunger To Succeed

After India's victory over Bangladesh in the historic Pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli was ecstatic with the performance showcased by the Indian pace battery in the second and final Test match as India wrapped up the Test match in under three days' time.

Virat Kohli on the Indian pacers

''These guys were already there when I became the captain. Shami was already there, Ishant's been playing for a long time. Four-five years before I became captain, Ishant was playing Test cricket. Bhuvi was there in the system, Umesh was already playing in 2012. Bumrah was a late addition, but all these other guys were already there and everything happens in time, they gain more experience. Now, they are bowling well together. They take ownership of their own preparations, their own fitness and communication is very clear'', said Virat Kohli during the post-match press conference.

At the same time, the Indian skipper also added that if someone is going through a workload problem, they do not make them feel like it is up to them whether they want to take a rest or not and that they take a call for them as they want them fresh in Test cricket and assure them not to worry about anything else.

Virat Kohli on the team's hunger to succeed

About the team's hunger to succeed, Kohli said, ''I think it's in everyone. If you don't have hunger then you can't reach this level. The challenge is when you perform at this level then you keep the hunger going. So I think my job or even Ravi (Shastri) Bhai and the rest of the management's job is to remind the players constantly. Sometimes we forget in a difficult situation especially as bowlers when it gets hot and the wicket is not offering much. You do not really feel like putting too much effort but our job is just to put in small reminders just as to why we started playing this game," said Kohli.

He further added, "It wasn't to you know sort of let loose when the pressure is high or the situation is not in your favour and I think that shift of mindset has helped our bowlers pick up wickets on pitches that feel dead to other teams. As soon as you get a reminder of why we started playing and that passion of playing for your country. It's a privilege you know the guys realize that now that there are so many players who want to be here and these are the lot that are getting that opportunity and as soon as you go into that zone, then you put in everything you have and then you see after the Test how tired you are and not during the Test.''

