Mohammad Shami Joined By KXIP Teammate Sarfaraz Khan In Training Session For IPL 2020

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has taken to training as cricket slowly finds its place amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Quite recently, the 29-year-old took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself at a ground around his farmhouse. With the possibility of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season to be conducted sometime later this year, several cricketers can be seen taking to their nearby grounds for practice sessions even though a nationwide lockdown continues to remain in effect.

Mohammad Shami trains with IPL 2020 KXIP teammate Sarfaraz Khan

In Mohammad Shami’s post, the mercurial pacer is also joined by his Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) teammate and dynamic young batsman Sarfaraz Khan. Both cricketers were roped in by KXIP for the 2019 IPL event and are all set to reprise their roles in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season as well.

Mohammad Shami’s post with Sarfaraz Khan

IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami and Sarfaraz Khan at KXIP

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, KXIP retained Mohammad Shami for Rs.4.8 crore (USD 643,868) and Sarfaraz Khan for Rs.50 lakh (USD 67,069). In the much-awaited event, both cricketers will be reunited with their KXIP teammates like Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair and their captain KL Rahul. They will also be joined by several newcomers like Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham and Chris Jordan among others.

BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020

IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. However, the coronavirus global pandemic forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to indefinitely delay the tournament. Several recent reports indicate that the BCCI is now considering to organise IPL 2020 sometime later this year. The reports have only gotten stronger ever since the International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed the impending T20 World Cup in Australia. According to a report by The Times of India, the BCCI is now looking to use up the T20 World Cup window by staging IPL 2020 and has zeroed in on September 26 to November 8 as possible IPL dates with UAE emerging as the frontrunner to host the event.

Image credit: IPLT20.COM