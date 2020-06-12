Shikhar Dhawan Promises Special Gesture For Fans If IPL 2020 Becomes 'TV-only' Event

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world and cricket is no exception. In order to stop the proliferation of COVID-19, certain rules and regulations of the sport have been altered. One of the major changes that have been implemented is that all the matches will be conducted within closed doors without the presence of spectators until the situation is brought under control.

Shikhar Dhawan opens up on playing cricket within closed doors

On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan spoke on how it would be like to play without fans inside the stadiums. Shikhara Dhawan was involved in an Instagram live session with Delhi Capitals' official handle where he said that the sport will not be the same without the fans. Shikhar Dhawan, who is famous for his quirky celebrations, said that he will now do his famous thigh-five celebration looking towards the cameras so that the fans can watch him on TV and get some feel of being on the ground.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is constantly on the road because of his cricketing commitments, also spoke on how he has loved spending time with his family. Shikhar Dhawan said that this pandemic has come as a blessing in disguise. Shikhar Dhawan said that he has looked at the pandemic as an opportunity to bond with his family.

Shikhar Dhawan also said that they were living in Australia and there's very little time he used to get with them because of the constant travel and schedule. Shikhar Dhawan further said that he is glad that he finally has the time to relax with them and get closer to them. He added that even though he can't wait to go out and play, he is not that sad because he is spending so much time indoors with his family.

Shikhar Dhawan was set to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19. The southpaw had a brilliant IPL campaign in 2019 for Delhi Capitals where he scored 521 runs in 16 matches. However, they lost the Qualifier 2 against Chennai Super Kings. But Shikhar Dhawan believes Delhi Capitals are closer to their maiden IPL title than ever before.

