Gautam Gambhir Spreads Message Of Saving Environment In Hard-hitting Video: Watch

Gautam Gambhir is one of the best batsmen that India has ever produced. The southpaw, who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, is now into his second innings of sorts as a politician. Gautam Gambhir, who is a Member of Parliament from East Delhi, won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections as a BJP candidate from his constituency by a big margin of 695,109 votes despite being a first-time participant.

Gautam Gambhir posts a thoughtful video on saving the environment

The 2011 Cricket World Cup hero is renowned for his generous nature and has time and again proved it with his noble gestures. He has made it a habit of helping the needy through the Gautam Gambhir foundation. The former KKR captain is also a socially active person who has time and again spoken about things he strongly feels about. The 38-year old is vocal about several issues. One among them is the conservation of the environment.

On Thursday, Gautam Gambhir took to Instagram where he posted a thoughtful video which is sure to make people think twice about their actions. In the video, a person sitting inside a car throws a bottle out on the pavement. And that's when a child who is passing by, comes running, picks up the bottle and throws it back inside the car.

In the video's caption, Gautam Gambhir asked his viewers as to who is behaving like an adult in it, the kid or the man in the car. He also used strong, positive hashtags. The video was appreciated by Gautam Gambhir's followers as it received a lot of positive reactions.

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Gautam Gambhir hails decorated all-rounder

On Wednesday, i.e. on the first anniversary of the Yuvraj Singh retirement announcement, Gautam Gambhir took to Instagram and hailed the all-rounder's journey in Indian cricket. In his caption, Gambhir described Yuvraj Singh as a “true champion” both on and off the field and expressed his admiration for the all-rounder.

In response, the Punjab-based cricketer thanked Gautam Gambhir and described the dashing opening batsman as “Man of finals!”. Yuvraj Singh’s description of the cricketer-turned-politician was in reference to his match-winning knocks of 75 and 97 in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup respectively.

