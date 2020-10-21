Andhra T20 League KIN XI Vs TN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Kings XI and Titans XI are slated to feature in the opening match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at the KIN XI vs TN XI live streaming info, how to watch KIN XI vs TN XI live in India and where to catch KIN XI vs TN XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: KIN XI vs TN XI live streaming info and preview

The inaugural season of the Andhra T20 league will flag off as Kings XI will take on Titans XI. A total of 90 players have been segregated into 6 teams, who will battle it out from October 22 to November 8 for the championship. With the introduction of the tournament, the association aims to build a sporting culture in the region. Both Kings XI and Titans XI have exciting players up their ranks, and their opening encounter promises to be a blockbuster one.

KIN XI vs TN XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time. There are chances of rain interrupting the contest as well. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius. Fans and the teams will hope that the rain stays away from the encounter.

KIN XI vs TN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Anantapur is a balanced one that offers assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The weather will have an impact on how the wicket behaves, as faster bowlers will look to exploit the cloudy conditions. Captain winning the toss will look to bowl first, considering this is the first match on the strip.

KIN vs TN live streaming: KIN vs TN live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

TV audiences in the country will not be able to watch Andhra T20 live as it is not a televised event. However, fans who wish to catch KIN XI vs TN XI live in India and KIN vs TN XI live streaming can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For KIN XI vs TN XI live scores, fans can visit Andhra Cricket Association's Twitter page.

