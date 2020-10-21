Andhra T20 League To Be Live Streamed On FanCode From Oct 22, Sponsored By Karbonn

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Andhra Cricket Association is all set to roll out the inaugural edition of Andhra T20 League in the state. The introduction of a new T20 league will provide significant exposure to the state's cricketers. The competition will flag-off from October 22 in Anantapur. Six teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship and a total of 33 matches will be played amongst the participants.
The finals of the Andhra T20 League will be held on November 8. There will be two Andhra T20 live matches per day for the fans to enjoy as per Andhra T20 schedule.
Andhra Cricket Association (A.C.A) is all set to host the "Karbonn Andhra T20" from Tomorrow ie. October 22nd to November 8th 2020.#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketis back #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricketassociation pic.twitter.com/Mnt10PaUBu— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 21, 2020
Karbon Smartphones, who had a successful association with the Jharkhand Premier League in September, have been roped in as the title sponsors for the Andhra T20 League as well. FanCode by Dream Sports has bagged the official streaming rights for all the matches of the competition on their platform. Twentieth Century Media have also been confirmed as an official sponsor for the league. Andhra T20 live matches will commence from October 22, with Kings XI taking on Titans XI from 9:30 am IST according to Andhra T20 schedule.
Considering the ongoing COVID-19 scenario, the state association has confirmed that all the players will be housed in a bio-secure bubble. A senior official of the cricket board, CR Mohan, in a conversation with a leading news agency, confirmed that a total of 90 cricketers will feature in the competition. These players will be from their Ranji setup as well as from various age-groups. CR Mohan revealed that the cricketers will undergo a COVID-19 test on Friday before entering the bio-bubble. Players will not be allowed to move out of the designated area before the completion of the tournament.
Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association, V. Durga Prasad feels the competition will give a platform to the youngsters as they compete alongside the best cricketers of the state. He opines that the tournament will be instrumental in building a sporting culture in the state. As per Prasad, the league has the potential to enhance the passion for the game of cricket. A statement from the association revealed that as cricket activity had come to a standstill in the state for six months, cricketers can get back into action with Andhra T20 League.
