Andhra T20 League TN XI Vs KIN XI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Titans XI take on with Kings XI in the 16th match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 29. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the TN XI vs KIN XI live streaming info, how to watch TN XI vs KIN XI live in India and where to catch TN XI vs KIN XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: TN XI vs KIN XI live streaming info and preview

The contest promises to be a blockbuster one with the top two teams of the competitions battling it out. Both Titans XI and Kings XI have dominated their oppositions in the tournament have impressed with their consistent performances. After having played fie matches, Kings XI are at the table toppers with four wins.

Titans XI, who enjoyed a fabulous unbeaten run in the league, faced their maiden defeat on Wednesday against Champions XI. With two crucial points at state, the two in-form teams will look to put up a strong show.

TN XI vs KIN XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, conditions will be cloudy during the match time. In spite of the cloud cover, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

TN XI vs KIN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Anantapur has assisted the batsmen in scoring runs freely. Spinners have also played a major role on the wicket. Faster bowlers will look to exploit the cloudy conditions and make the most of it. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first to make the most of the conditions.

TN XI vs KIN XI live streaming: TN XI vs KIN XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

The television audiences will not be able to catch Andhra T20 live in India as it is not a televised event. Fans who wish to catch TN XI vs KIN XI live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregate platform has bagged the official streaming rights for Andhra T20 live in India. For TN XI vs KIN XI live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the Andhra Cricket Association.

Image source: FanCode

