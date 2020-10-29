Michael Vaughan Lionizes Devdutt Padikkal; Backs Him To Play ‘for Many, Many Years’

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Wednesday heaped praises on Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Devdutt Padikkal had a stellar outing during the Mumbai vs Bangalore live on Wednesday, scoring 74 runs off 45 balls.

Bangalore's 20-year-old opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has been a revelation for the Virat Kohli-led side. Whenever the batsman has scored runs upfront, Bangalore have gone on to dominate the contest.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan backed the youngster to play for India for ‘many, many years’, stating him to be an incredible young all-round player.

Devdutt Padikkal looks the type of player we will see representing @BCCI for many many years ... Incredible young all round player ... #IPLinUAE — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2020

Several fans and pundits have praised the young batsman’s technique this season, with his graceful style compared to legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Many others have also backed the 20-year-old to nail down an opening slot in the future.

READ: Dream11 IPL playoffs qualification scenarios: Which teams are likely to make it to top 4?

READ: 'They stopped us 20 runs short,' says Kohli post defeat against table-toppers Mumbai

Michael Vaughan backs Devdutt Padikkal

The opening batsman notched up his highest score of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season against Mumbai, with his classy innings including 12 fours and one six. Devdutt Padikkal’s stellar knock ensured that Bangalore got off to a great start in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match, with the batsman scoring briskly during the middle overs as well.

The youngster was eventually dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 17th over of the match. Padikkal’s latest innings means that the batsman has now scored 417 runs in 12 games at an average of 34.75. The opener has a strike rate of 128.70 in his debut season.

During his innings, Devdutt Padikkal also became just the second Indian uncapped player to score more than 400 runs in his debut season.

READ: IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai defeat Bangalore by 5 wickets, earn two vital points

READ: Has Dream11 IPL 2020 been MS Dhoni's worst season in the competition ever?

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.