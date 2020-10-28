Andhra T20 League WAR XI Vs LEG XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Warriors XI are slated to take on Legends XI in the 15th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 29. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the WAR XI vs LEG XI live streaming info, how to watch WAR XI vs LEG XI live in India and where to catch WAR XI vs LEG XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: WAR XI vs LEG XI live streaming info and preview

The inaugural Andhra T20 league has kept cricket fans hooked with high-octane cricket matches. The tournament has given a platform for cricketers from the state to showcase their talent in front of a wide audience. The upcoming clash between Warriors XI and Legends XI will feature exciting players who will look to make the most of this opportunity and make a name for themselves.

Warriors XI are placed fourth with two wins to their name after four matches. The team started their campaign with a comprehensive victory over Champions XI but lost their way after losing two successive matches. Legends XI are yet to register their maiden win in the competition and have struggled to get going. Both teams will look to go all guns blazing with two crucial points at stake.

WAR XI vs LEG XI live streaming: Weather report

Significant cloud cover is expected during match time. An uninterrupted clash is expected as there are no chances of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

WAR XI vs LEG XI live streaming: Pitch report

The strip used for the Andhra T20 League has provided ample assistance to the batsmen. While spinners also have had a huge role to play in the tournament, faster bowlers will look to exploit the cloudy conditions with the new ball. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first, considering the conditions.

WAR XI vs LEG XI live streaming: WAR XI vs LEG XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

TV audiences in India will not be able to enjoy Andhra T20 live, as it is not a televised event. Cricket fans who wish to catch WAR XI vs LEG XI live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The platform is the exclusive streaming partner for Andhra T20 live in the country. For WAR XI vs LEG XI live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of Andhra Cricket Association.

Image source: FanCode

