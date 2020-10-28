Rohit Sharma Fans Lash Out At Media For False ‘Indian Cricketer’ Instagram Bio Rumours

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has found himself at the centre of controversy after not being selected for the India vs Australia 2020 tour. The Mumbai skipper has missed his side’s last two Dream11 IPL 2020 games with an injury but has since been seen practising in the nets. Many fans and pundits have taken to social media to question Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the squads, with Sunil Gavaskar asking the BCCI for more transparency on the issue. Now, many cricket fans have taken to social media to speculate about the batsman’s recent social media activity.

Rohit Sharma changed bio after India squad for Australia tour snub?

The BCCI, while announcing the squads on Monday revealed that the board’s medical team will assess Rohit Sharma’s fitness levels before taking a final decision on the player’s ability. However, eyebrows were raised after Rohit Sharma was seen practising in the nets for Mumbai moments after the India squad for Australia tour was announced. As fans and analysts speculated on the true nature of Rohit Sharma’s injury, others including some media publications pointed out that the 33-year-old may have dropped the words ‘Indian cricketer’ from his bio. Fans claimed that Rohit Sharma has dropped the words after not being selected in the squad.

Rohit Sharma Never written INDIAN CRICKETER in his Bio on Insta & Twitter. That's it 👍🙏 — G O L U (@LoyalRohitFan_) October 27, 2020

This used to be @ImRo45 bio in Instagram before & now just removed the bio , that's it...



Few guys are spreading fake things that he's bio used to be Indian cricketer and now he removed it 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️



Stop spreading fake things & hatred 😠#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/tl648VFhfu — Kolli Eswar Teja (@eswartejakolli) October 27, 2020

However, many fans called the development 'fake news', as they claimed that the cricketer never had the words ‘Indian Cricketer’ in his bio. Several fans also shared screenshots from Rohit Sharma’s Twitter and Instagram accounts as proof of the same. Fans asked netizens to stop stirring unnecessary controversy, as they expressed their confidence that Rohit Sharma will make a return to the Indian side.

Rohit Sharma doubtful for Mumbai vs Bangalore live match

The Mumbai skipper is likely to miss his third Dream11 IPL 2020 game in a row when Mumbai take on Bangalore on Wednesday, October 28. The top two sides of the competition will take on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST. Both the sides will be looking to move one step closer to the playoffs with a victory in the all-important match. While the Mumbai side sits at the top of the table, Virat Kohli’s men are placed second courtesy of an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Fans hint at Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli feud after bio controversy

After Rohit Sharma wasn’t included in the squad, many cricket fans took to Twitter to claim that the rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is growing. Fans speculated that the difference of opinion between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is the reason behind the former’s exclusion from the Indian team, with the injury being just an excuse.

The rivalry and dispute between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is increasing.



😡😠#IPL2020 #Hitman pic.twitter.com/N8FhbEVVj3 — Rithvik Shetty (@Shetty10Rithvik) October 27, 2020

Virat Kohli playing dirty politics with Rohit Sharma but he will not succeed in this we will fight for our Rohit because he is an emotion of millions without him cricket is not possible he is fit include him #Hitman @SGanguly99 @ImRo45 @imVkohli — Manu Tripathi बीजेपी (@HitmanSharma12r) October 27, 2020

This is not the first time fans have suggested a possible feud between the two batting greats. Earlier this year, media reports pointed out how Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn’t interact with each other during the toss of the Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 game. Many fans shared the videos of the two players before the toss, as they pointed out that unlike other captains, the two weren’t seen talking with each other.

