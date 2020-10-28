Isuru Udana Set To Replace Navdeep Saini For Crunch Game Against Mumbai?

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 48th match of the tournament as Bangalore take on table-toppers Mumbai in Abu Dhabi. It appears Bangalore will be without their ace pacer Navdeep Saini, who has played every match for his side so far this season. The 28-year-old sustained an injury during Bangalore’s previous Dream11 IPL 2020 match against Chennai when he hurt his right thumb on the last ball of his four-over spell.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai, Bangalore placed at No. 1 and 2 respectively in the points table

A look at the Points Table after Match 47 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/pek8iInYpw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 27, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Isuru Udana likely to make a comeback for Bangalore

Sri Lankan cricketer Isuru Udana was acquired by the Bangalore franchise during the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019. The right-arm pacer has played eight matches for them this season, scalping seven wickets at an average of 34. With Navdeep Saini’s untimely injury, Udana can resume his cricketing action through Bangalore’s upcoming match against defending champions and table-toppers Mumbai.

Navdeep Saini injury update

Bangalore's head physiotherapist Evan Speechly recently gave his take on Navdeep Saini’s injury. Speechly said Saini split his webbing after bowling his last ball against Chennai and got hit on his thumb on the right hand. He added that since their team’s surgeon has already stitched up the pacer’s hand, Saini could end up taking part in their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. An official call is expected to be made at the toss by Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, October 28. For Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Bangalore live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

