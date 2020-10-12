Andre Russell To Play Against Bangalore Despite Niggle, Kolkata Confirm On Twitter

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 28th match of the tournament as Kolkata take on Bangalore on Monday, October 12. It appears that Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell will be taking the field for the franchise against Bangalore, despite the injury he sustained during his previous game against Punjab. Just a few hours prior to Bangalore vs Kolkata live, the Kolkata franchise shared an update regarding the same on their social media accounts.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Bangalore vs Kolkata live

The @mipaltan have regained top spot in the Points Table after Match 27 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/kB2Z0IOr2S — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata franchise drops hint about Andre Russell’s participation vs Bangalore

During Kolkata’s previous Dream11 IPL 2020 match against Punjab on Saturday, October 10, Andre Russell injured himself while attempting to save a boundary. The injury prompted him to not bowl during the entire Punjab run-chase. Despite Andre Russell’s unavailability with the ball and on the field, the Dinesh Karthik-led side ended up winning the contest by 2 runs.

The recent update by the Kolkata franchise through their social media accounts indicates some positive news for the franchise. It appears that the West Indian T20 all-rounder is fit and raring to go against Virat Kohli and co when the two teams square off in Sharjah on Monday. Apart from sharing a picture of Andre Russell, the Kolkata franchise wrote: “Looking forward to some fireworks tonight” in their caption.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata “ready for fireworks” from Andre Russell

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Kolkata live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Monday, October 12. For Bangalore vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Kolkata live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Bangalore vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Kolkata live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

