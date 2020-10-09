Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Punjab: Top Stats & HLs Ft. David Warner And Jonny Bairstow

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Hyderabad thrashed Punjab to secure a commanding 69-run win on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Courtesy of their win over Punjab, Hyderbad have now moved to the third place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. On the other hand, Punjab are languishing at the bottom spot with five losses and one win in six matches.
David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. The Hyderabad skipper opened the innings alongside Jonny Bairstow and the duo ensured that their side got off to a blistering start. Both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow started attacking from the word go as they raced to 58/0 at the end of the powerplay.
The Hyderabad duo wasn't done as they further compounded misery on Punjab bowlers by taking them to the cleaners. Jonny Bairstow, in particular, was adamant on sending nearly every ball out of the park. In the eighth over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, Jonny Bairstow smashed two sixes and a four and made his intentions clear. Jonny Bairstow soon reached his fifty while David Warner kept the scoreboard ticking by taking singles and scoring an odd boundary regularly.
Jonny Bairstow continued his assault on Punjab spinners as David Warner slowly reached his fifty as well. The Hyderabad opening pair put up a whopping 160 runs in 15 overs. However, KL Rahul introduced Ravi Bishnoi in the 16th over who successfully applied brakes on the Hyderabad batsmen. Ravi Bishnoi dismissed both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in the 16th over which slowed their innings. Hyderabad ended up posting 201/6 in 20 overs.
In response, Punjab's chase never got going as they kept losing wickets regularly. Nicholas Pooran was the lone warrior for Punjab who scored a magnificent 37-ball 77. Besides Nicholas Pooran, no other batsman could score more than 11 runs and eventually Punjab were bowled out for 132. Let's take a look at the top stats and highlights from the Hyderabad vs Punjab match.
