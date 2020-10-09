Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Punjab: Top Stats & HLs Ft. David Warner And Jonny Bairstow

Hyderabad thrashed Punjab to secure a commanding 69-run win on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Courtesy of their win over Punjab, Hyderbad have now moved to the third place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. On the other hand, Punjab are languishing at the bottom spot with five losses and one win in six matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Top stats and highlights from the Hyderabad vs Punjab match

David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. The Hyderabad skipper opened the innings alongside Jonny Bairstow and the duo ensured that their side got off to a blistering start. Both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow started attacking from the word go as they raced to 58/0 at the end of the powerplay.

The Hyderabad duo wasn't done as they further compounded misery on Punjab bowlers by taking them to the cleaners. Jonny Bairstow, in particular, was adamant on sending nearly every ball out of the park. In the eighth over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, Jonny Bairstow smashed two sixes and a four and made his intentions clear. Jonny Bairstow soon reached his fifty while David Warner kept the scoreboard ticking by taking singles and scoring an odd boundary regularly.

Jonny Bairstow continued his assault on Punjab spinners as David Warner slowly reached his fifty as well. The Hyderabad opening pair put up a whopping 160 runs in 15 overs. However, KL Rahul introduced Ravi Bishnoi in the 16th over who successfully applied brakes on the Hyderabad batsmen. Ravi Bishnoi dismissed both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in the 16th over which slowed their innings. Hyderabad ended up posting 201/6 in 20 overs.

In response, Punjab's chase never got going as they kept losing wickets regularly. Nicholas Pooran was the lone warrior for Punjab who scored a magnificent 37-ball 77. Besides Nicholas Pooran, no other batsman could score more than 11 runs and eventually Punjab were bowled out for 132. Let's take a look at the top stats and highlights from the Hyderabad vs Punjab match.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scored 1000 runs between them in 16 innings, which made them the seventh opening pair to do so in Dream11 IPL.

Hyderabad scored their highest powerplay score (58/0) of the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they went past 56/1 which they scored against Mumbai in Sharjah.

Punjab picked their first wicket after 38.5 overs (233 balls) when they dismissed David Warner on the first ball of the 16th over. They went wicket-less against Chennai and had picked their last wicket on the first ball of the 17th over against Mumbai in Sharjah.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scored their fifth-hundred plus partnership in the Dream11 IPL in just 16 innings. In doing so, they equalled Gautam Gambhir and Ronin Uthappa's record who had scored the same number of century stands in 48 innings. The list is topped by Virat Kohli- AB de Villiers (71 innings) and Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle (59 innings), who have scored nine 100+ partnerships each in the Dream11 IPL.

David Warner scored his ninth consecutive fifty against Punjab, which is a record number of consecutive fifties against a single opponent. The second and third spot in this list of scoring consecutive fifties against an opponent in IPL is also held by Warner who has scored seven and five consecutive fifties against Bangalore and Chennai respectively.

Hyderabad have a run rate of 8.76 in the death overs (16-20) in the Dream11 IPL 2020, which is the lowest among all eight franchises. They have also lost 22 wickets in the death overs, which is the most among all eight teams.

KL Rahul's strike-rate in the powerplay since 2018 has only decreased. He struck at 157.6 in 2018, 121.8 in 2019 and 113.3 in 2020.

Nicholas Pooran scored the fastest fifty of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in just 17 balls, which was also the second-fastest fifty scored by a Punjab batsman after KL Rahul (14 balls vs Delhi in 2018).

Abdul Samad went for 28 runs in the ninth over, which is the most expensive over by a spinner in the Dream11 IPL 2020 alongside Piyush Chawla, who also conceded 28 against Rajasthan in Sharjah.

