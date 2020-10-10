Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 25 Chennai Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

Chennai will lock horns with Bangalore in Match 25 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Chennai vs Bangalore live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Chennai began their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on a bright note by defeating defending champions Mumbai but haven't managed to capitalize on that win much. MS Dhonis men have played six games out of which they have won just two and lost four.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad team respond in delight to special tweet from fan in Thailand

On the other hand, Bangalore are coming on the back of a loss in their last game against Delhi by 59 runs. Virat Kohli's side have so far played five matches in the tournament with three wins and two losses. This is a must-win game in many ways for MS Dhoni's side, who are reeling at the sixth spot the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. A loss in this match will almost make it impossible for Chennai to qualify for the playoffs.

Bangalore will look to beat Chennai and get back to winning ways in the Chennai vs Bangalore live fixture. Ahead of Saturday's fixture, here is a look at the Chennai vs Bangalore weather forecast, Chennai vs Bangalore pitch report and details for the Chennai vs Bangalore live scores and the match's live streaming details.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Punjab: Top stats & HLs ft. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Bangalore weather forecast

The weather during the tournament this year has been extremely hot, however, the Chennai vs Bangalore live match will be an exception as it is going to be relatively cooler in Dubai. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Chennai vs Bangalore weather forecast is expected to be around 33°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (32°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, as per the Chennai vs Bangalore weather forecast, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 48 and 55%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Chennai vs Bangalore live contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag claims Chennai batsmen treat Dream11 IPL contract as 'government job'

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Bangalore pitch report

According to the Chennai vs Bangalore pitch report, the Dubai wicket has massively favoured the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the ten matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on seven occasions while two games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue has won only once during the Chennai and Punjab match when the Yellow Army triumphed by 10 wickets.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 181. As per the Chennai vs Bangalore pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total as the surface as teams chasing have found it tough to get going. Adding to that, seeing Bangalore's ability to defend totals this season and Chennai's consistency in botching run-chases, it is possible that the team winning the toss could bat first on this pitch.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Bangalore live scores and live streaming in India

For the Chennai vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, October 10. For Chennai vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Chennai vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Andre Russell trolled by netizens after another batting failure in Dream11 IPL 2020

SOURCE: CHENNAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.