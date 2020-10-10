Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 24 Punjab Vs Kolkata Pitch Report & Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

The Match 24 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Punjab taking on Kolkata on Saturday, October 10 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Punjab vs Kolkata live action will kick off at 3:30 PM (IST). Punjab have had an awful start to their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign, having won just one match to go with five defeats.

On the other hand, Kolkata will be running high on confidence after beating Chennai in a game which they had nearly lost. This is a must-win game for KL Rahul's side, which is languishing at the bottom on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. A defeat in this match will almost make it virtually impossible for Punjab to qualify for the knockouts. Dinesh Karthik's men are at the fourth place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with three wins and two losses.

The Men in Purple will look to capitalize on their winning momentum and secure a win in the Punjab vs Kolkata live fixture. Ahead of Saturday's fixture, here is a look at the Punjab vs Kolkata weather forecast, Punjab vs Kolkata pitch report and details for the Punjab vs Kolkata live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Kolkata weather forecast

According to the Punjab vs Kolkata weather forecast, the weather during the Punjab vs Kolkata live match is going to be extremely hot as it is being played in the afternoon. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Punjab vs Kolkata weather forecast is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (32°C at around 7:00 PM IST).

Players' fitness will be put to test in the hot and humid conditions in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 31 and 50%. There will also be strong winds during the initial phase of the game. No cloud cover is expected during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Punjab vs Kolkata live at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Kolkata pitch report

According to the Punjab vs Kolkata pitch report, spinners will play a massive role in deciding the fate of their teams like they did in the last match between Kolkata and Chennai. There is enough spin in the Abu Dhabi wicket and spinners should look to bowl slow. Pacers will be lethal initially, which is why the batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 171. The teams batting first have won five games while the sides chasing have triumphed on three occasions. As per the Punjab vs Kolkata pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total as the surface will slightly slow down in the second innings.

Kolkata are an advantage, having won 2 of their 3 games at this venue, making it virtually their 'home' ground in the UAE this season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Kolkata live scores and live streaming in India

For the Punjab vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, October 10. For Punjab vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Punjab vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

