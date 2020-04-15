Andrew Flintoff Bizarrely Justifies Calling Earth 'turnip And NOT Round Shaped' In Podcast

Former England cricket captain and 2005 Ashes hero Andrew Flintoff recently revealed that he believes Earth is a “turnip” shaped planet. In a talkSport podcast with Laura Woods, the cricketer went on to add that the Earth is slightly round and not a perfect sphere and people think of him as a “daft” person for believing the same. Andrew Flintoff then justified his statement by saying that the concept of gravity also would make more sense if the planet is turnip and then went ahead by citing the example of people living in Australia.

Andrew Flintoff justifies his turnip-shaped Earth belief

The 42-year-old said that if the earth was round, the people living ‘Down Under’ would be upside down with all the blood rushing towards their head. He admitted to his new-found obsession with The Flat Earthers podcast, a show which involves conspiracy theorists believing the earth is not round.

UK lockdown: Coronavirus impacts cricket in England

Due to the rising coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom (UK), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were forced to postpone their entire domestic and international home season. With the coronavirus-induced UK lockdown still in effect, the upcoming much-anticipated 100-ball tournament The Hundred also looks uncertain to go ahead as per its original schedule.

Andrew Flintoff stats

Andrew Flintoff is widely regarded as one of the greatest English all-rounders of all time. The cricketer represented England in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and 7 T20I matches. Andrew Flintoff stats includes staggering numbers with both bat and ball. He has scored more than 3,000 runs each in Tests and ODIs and has collectively taken 400 international wickets across all formats. Andrew Flintoff is also famous for his ‘Man of the Series’ performance in England’s 2-1 Ashes victory over Australia in 2005.

