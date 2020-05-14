Andrew Flintoff Mocks Australian Captain Tim Paine For 'soiling Himself' In 2019 Ashes

Cricket fans may have witnessed one of the most exciting Test battles in the Ashes 2019, but up until recently, they remained unaware about a hilarious incident involving Australian captain Tim Paine. In an appearance on the Keep it Real podcast, Tim Paine hysterically admitted to soiling himself mere moments before registering a 185-run win over England at Old Trafford in the fourth Test. His startling yet funny revelation seems to have puzzled former England captain and Ashes 2005 hero Andrew Flintoff.

Andrew Flintoff wants an '18-month ban' on Tim Paine for his Ashes 2019 deed

While speaking with TalkSport, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff admitted about being puzzled over Tim Paine’s recent revelation. The 79-Test veteran further raised a side-splitting question by asking how can he get away by doing that while wearing Test match whites. Andrew Flintoff stated that Tim Paine should have left the field for a break and added that on-field umpires would have understood the situation.

Andrew Flintoff questioned Tim Paine’s behaviour and said that dropping one off in pants during an Ashes Test at Old Trafford is just not acceptable. Flintoff also described the Australian captain’s deed as “absolutely disgusting” and compared the situation with the 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal. The 42-year old further jokingly called for an 18-month ban on Tim Paine.

A recap of Ashes 2019

Ashes 2019 saw the return of Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft into their Test side. Prior to the contest, the trio were serving their respective bans from international cricket for their involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. In Australia’s Ashes retaining campaign, Steve Smith scored 774 runs across four Tests at a Bradman-esque average of 110.57. Smith was eventually awarded the Compton-Miller Medal for his stupendous batting performances throughout the series.

For England, star all-rounder Ben Stokes performed with both and ball throughout five Ashes 2019 matches. In the third Test, Ben Stokes scored a rebellious 135* and orchestrated a thrilling one-wicket series-levelling win for the home side. Overall, Stokes aggregated 441 runs and bagged eight Australian wickets.

