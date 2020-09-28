Andrew Flintoff Opens Up On Trauma Of Being Called 'fat' After Suffering From Bulimia

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to have graced the game in recent memory. Interestingly, the 42-year-old has become the latest in the line of ex-English cricketers (after Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott) to open up about battling mental illness during their playing days. Quite recently, the cricketer-turned-television presenter collaborated with BBC One for a documentary, which is set to air on Monday, September 28.

In the Flintoff new documentary, the cricketer will open up about how he coped with bulimia, a disease of eating disorder, during his playing days. As per the marketing campaigns, he recalls himself being called “fat” for his physique by English fans as well as by media headlines at the time. In the Flintoff new documentary, the cricketer is also expected to chronicle his journey to full recovery from the disease, by stating some incidents of his life that made him re-evaluate his fitness.

Discussing this with the brilliant @TherealNihal on @bbc5live today around 3pm 👍🏻 https://t.co/M1K4HFPakc — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) September 23, 2020

Andrew Flintoff stats in international cricket

The Andrew Flintoff stats in international cricket make for some staggering numbers. Between his debut in 1998 till his retirement in 2009, the burly Lancashire-born all-rounder represented his national side in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and 7 T20Is. Across his appearances, Flintoff scored 3,845 runs in Tests and another 3,394 in ODIs. With the ball in hand, the right-arm fast bowler collectively bagged 400 wickets in all three international formats.

Andrew Flintoff stats: Watch cricketer’s five-wicket haul on his last Test

Andrew Flintoff boxing career

Andrew Flintoff has also performed professional boxing in the heavyweight category for a while in 2012. On his boxing debut, he faced USA’s Richard Dawson in Manchester, England on November 30, 2012. Since his brief career in the ring, he played T20 cricket in Australia for a while before becoming a television and radio presenter.

