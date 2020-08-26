Michael Vaughan Boldly Predicts Pakistan Will Have Bright Future In Test Cricket

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has praised the Pakistan cricket team for their effort against England and spoke about how the Pakistan Test side would shape up in future. Pakistan lost the three-match Test series against England 0-1 after the final match ended in a draw on Tuesday. England won the first Test in Manchester by three wickets before the last two matches in Southampton ended in draws due to bad weather.

Michael Vaughan praises Pakistan Test side

Michael Vaughan, while speaking to Cricbuzz, after the conclusion of the final Test, opined that Pakistan will be a tough side to beat during the next few years in Test match cricket. Speaking about the performance of the Pakistan team in Test series, the former captain said that the Azhar Ali-led side might have lost the series, but they should have won it, especially looking back at the first Test in Manchester. He said that Pakistan are a side who are on the up in Test match cricket.

Recently, Michael Vaughan predicted that Pakistan will surprise teams during the ongoing World Test Championship. He had said that Pakistan would be very hard to beat particularly in familiar conditions such as at home or in the UAE. He further said that Pakistan is going to be very difficult to beat because all their players look like they have got a little bit of something about them along with a great deal of character. Michael Vaughan had also said that he really enjoyed watching the way Pakistan have played in the series.

Michael Vaughan on Pakistan players performance

Apart from praising the Pakistan team's effort, Michael Vaughan also analysed individual performances during the Test series. Speaking about wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, middle-order batsman Babar Azam and skipper Azhar Ali, Vaughan said that he was impressed by the Pakistan wicketkeeper's effort, while he termed Azam as high class and right out of the top draw.

Speaking about Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali's century in the final Test, the former skipper said that the hundred will do him a lot of good as skipper. Vaughan also praised Pakistan's young bowling attack, saying that Nassem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi will cause chaos in the next few years.

James Anderson milestone against Pakistan

Veteran England pacer James Anderson made history on Tuesday when he became the first-ever fast bowler in history and only the fourth overall to reach the 600-wicket landmark. James Anderson dismissed Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali to pick up his 600th Test wicket. Talking about the Anderson Test wickets, the English pacer is just behind the legendary spin trio of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709) and Anil Kumble (619).

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan team for their performance

Although former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar congratulated James Anderson on social media for his achievement, he did not agree with Michael Vaughan's assessment of the Pakistan cricket team. Akhtar slammed the team for their poor performance during the third Test. While speaking on his official YouTube channel, he claimed that Pakistan looked like a very ordinary team and he had no clue about what was being taught to the current bowlers of Pakistan.

While calling Pakistan side a 'club team', Akhtar said that it was a very embarrassing performance from Pakistan, despite being very hopeful of the side performing well in the series.

Image Credit: Michael Vaughan / Pakistan Cricket/ Twitter