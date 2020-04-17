Andrew Flintoff Reveals Which Footballer Could Have Become England's Tendulkar Or Ponting

Andrew Flintoff is one of the best all-rounders to have represented England at the highest level. He has performed phenomenally with the bat and has also made the ball do the talking during his playing days. However, Flintoff has revealed a former English footballer could have been a better cricketer than the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

'He was a cricketing genius': Andrew Flintoff

During a recent interview, Flintoff said that Phil Neville, who was a former Manchester United footballer was a cricketing genius and said that he could have gone on to become England's Sachin Tendulkar or Ricky Ponting had he continued playing cricket and not switched to football. The former all-rounder also mentioned that Neville used to score a hundred every time he batted after which he had bowled everyone out.

Both Flintoff and Neville had played county cricket together. The duo represented the English county team Lancashire. Gary Neville, on the other hand, has been a part of the 'Red Devils' six Premier League title triumphs. He is currently the head coach of England women's football team.

Andrew Flintoff's cricketing career

Flintoff has represented England in 79 Tests and 141 One Day Internationals between 1998 to 2009 where he has been a part of some of England's memorable moments which include reaching the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2004 and Ashes 2005 triumph, etc. He has scored 3845 runs and picked up 226 wickets in Test cricket and has 3394 runs and 169 scalps in ODIs. He has also played for England in seven T20Is and was also a part of the English side's T20 World Cup campaign in 2007. Post his retirement, he is currently working as a television and radio presenter.

Flintoff had also played one edition of IPL in 2009 where he had represented Chennai Super Kings.

