Anil Kumble Reveals Real Reason Behind Chris Gayle Not Replacing Glenn Maxwell In Hyd Game

The Punjab team desperately needs some inspiration after repeatedly failing to cross the line in the Dream11 IPL 2020. With Glenn Maxwell not being able to capitalize on the chances he has had in the season, fans and people from the cricket fraternity urged the Punjab think tank to let swashbuckling left-hand batsman Chris Gayle have a go at the opposition. It came as a shocker when the mighty West Indian was again not included in the side against Hyderabad on Thursday.

Anil Kumble reveals the reason for Chris Gayle's absence

The Punjab team's head coach, Anil Kumble, revealed the actual reason for not picking Chris Gayle in the team's encounter against the Hyderabad team. In a conversation with the commentators during the match, Anil Kumble had clarified that Chris Gayle was going to feature in the game but the West Indian was down with food poisoning. It remains to be seen if the batsman is available for selection for the franchise's next contest against Kolkata in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

With back-to-back failures, the KL Rahul team needs a revamp and the inclusion of Chris Gayle could help them stage a turnaround in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Glenn Maxwell has had a forgetful season so far and his struggle has been very evident. Known for hitting the ball a long way, the Australian is yet to score a single six in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far.

Chasing a total of 202 against an accomplished bowling side like Hyderabad was never going to be easy. Glenn Maxwell could not make an impact yet again as he was sent back to the pavilion after a sluggish 12-ball 7 knock. Punjab ended up losing the contest by a whopping 69-run margin. The side has won only a single contest out of their six fixtures and are positioned at the bottom of the table.

Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

Punjab will next take on the Kolkata team, which will be a challenging task for the side considering Kolkata's form in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The match will take place on Saturday and it is slated to be an afternoon game. KL Rahul will look to lead his men to a thumping win to announce their comeback in the league. Here is the complete Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule -

Image source: Punjab team Instagram

