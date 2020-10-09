Glenn Maxwell Memes Rule Twitter After Punjab All-rounder Fails Again Vs Hyderabad

The Hyderabad and Punjab clash at the Dubai International Stadium was vital for both the sides as they were in search of winning points to get going on the points table. Riding on Jonny Bairstow and David Warner's brilliance, the Hyderabad team posted a target of 202 for KL Rahul's side. Despite having explosive batsmen in their unit, the team lost the encounter by 69 runs as they were bundled out for a paltry 132 runs.

The Punjab side had great expectations from Glenn Maxwell for the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they roped him yet again in their squad. Nothing seems to be clicking for the Australian as he has visibly struggled to get going in the league and is yet to make a significant impact. Glenn Maxwell played a sluggish innings as he scored 7 runs of 12 runs before being run out while he was at the crease with Nicholas Pooran. It is being speculated that Glenn Maxwell might lose his place in the playing 11 after his repeated failures in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's accomplishments in white-ball cricket earned him ₹10.75 crore for his Dream11 IPL 2020 endeavours. The 31-year-old has the ability to decimate any bowling attack on a given day with his mighty big-hitting skills. Glenn Maxwell was in a decent form when the Australian side toured England but has not been able to replicate the same success in the Dream11 IPL 2020. After yet another failure, netizens targeted Glenn Maxwell for his abysmal performances.

Glenn maxwell Glenn maxwell

when playing when playing for

for Australia : KXIP : #SRHvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/87oSWNrNlY — ALI ☠️💥 (@alishivkar55) October 8, 2020

#SRHvKXIP

*When you have not been performing in any match and #KXIP fans also don't want you in playing XI*

Glenn Maxwell be like: pic.twitter.com/cMcJXycz9u — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 8, 2020

After watching Glenn Maxwell's innings (7 runs, 12 balls) in yesterday's match



KL Rahul be like - #BestHomeCommentator @Housing pic.twitter.com/qlzcrPWWvB — Himanshu Rijhwani (@rijhwani_h) October 9, 2020

No batsman from the Punjab team took responsibility apart from Nicholas Pooran, who hit a few lusty blows to give their side a chance. Despite a quick-fire 77 off just 37 deliveries, Nicholas Pooram could not get his team over as wickets kept tumbling from the other end. The Punjab side are reeling at the bottom of the points table with only a single win from their six fixtures so far.

Punjab Dream11 IPL squad

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Glenn Maxwell Dream11 IPL stats

Known to score runs quickly, Maxwell is yet to capitalise on the chances that have been presented to him in the Punjab Dream11 IPL squad. The all-rounder has played 75 matches in the cash-rich league and scored 1445 runs at a rate of 156. However, in the Dream11 IPL 2020, he only has 48 runs in 6 matches with a strike-rate of 85.71. Glenn Maxwell is yet to hit a single six in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Image source: Punjab Instagram

